Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Construction project cause of nearly month-long closure of La. 74

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A portion of La. 74 in Ascension Parish is closed for nearly a month as crews work. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the full closure started on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. No through traffic will be allowed.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now

DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
brproud.com

Update: Entergy repairs ruptured gas line on N. Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was the cause of a temporary lane closure Monday (September 19) afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), local hazmat crews, Entergy representatives, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) rushed to the scene shortly after 12 noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Cause of The Hub Apartments fire Tuesday unknown; 2 displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday evening fire at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road left two residents displaced. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department was called to a crash involving a school bus and Coca-Cola truck. The crash took place around 6:35 a.m. near the Ochsner Health Center located at 11424 Sullivan Rd. Central PD said the truck ended up in a ditch and the...
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Convention Street shooting Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a Wednesday (September 21) afternoon shooting on Convention Street, officials say. Sources say it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 4300 block of Convention Street. According to responding officials, one person was rushed to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle slams into pawn shop on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a van crashed into a building on Airline Hwy. A van drove all the way into the Xotic Pawn on Monday morning. BRPD is currently looking for whoever was in the vehicle when it hit the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA

