brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Debris in road causes closure along I-110 at Harding Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 South Wednesday (September 21) afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m., DOTD says I-110 South remains closed at Harding Boulevard due to debris in the roadway. Congestion is minimal...
brproud.com
Construction project cause of nearly month-long closure of La. 74
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A portion of La. 74 in Ascension Parish is closed for nearly a month as crews work. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the full closure started on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. No through traffic will be allowed.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
brproud.com
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
wbrz.com
Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
brproud.com
Update: Entergy repairs ruptured gas line on N. Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was the cause of a temporary lane closure Monday (September 19) afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), local hazmat crews, Entergy representatives, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) rushed to the scene shortly after 12 noon.
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
brproud.com
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
brproud.com
Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
brproud.com
Cause of The Hub Apartments fire Tuesday unknown; 2 displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday evening fire at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road left two residents displaced. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from an...
brproud.com
Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department was called to a crash involving a school bus and Coca-Cola truck. The crash took place around 6:35 a.m. near the Ochsner Health Center located at 11424 Sullivan Rd. Central PD said the truck ended up in a ditch and the...
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
brproud.com
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
brproud.com
One injured in Convention Street shooting Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a Wednesday (September 21) afternoon shooting on Convention Street, officials say. Sources say it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 4300 block of Convention Street. According to responding officials, one person was rushed to...
brproud.com
Motorcyclist airlifted in serious condition after crash on Stoney Point Burch Rd.
PRIDE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Stoney Point Burch Rd. The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday, September 19. According to emergency responders, one person was transported via AirMed to...
brproud.com
Vehicle slams into pawn shop on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a van crashed into a building on Airline Hwy. A van drove all the way into the Xotic Pawn on Monday morning. BRPD is currently looking for whoever was in the vehicle when it hit the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
