SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction continues on Riverside in downtown Spokane but crews have been making progress with an end in site. If you’ve driven downtown, you’ve most likely noticed the construction on Riverside and may even have had to detour around it. Right now, crews are wrapping up phase two of the project and will soon be moving on to phase three with the entire project expected to be finished by the end of October.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO