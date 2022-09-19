Read full article on original website
Related
12 Actors Who Have Played More Than One Character In The MCU
Some Marvel movie actors have had the honor of playing dual roles (or more) in the MCU.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Keanu Reeves to Return as 'Constantine' in Sequel to 2005 Film, Report Says
Keanu Reeves is returning to another old role, occult detective John Constantine in a sequel to the titular 2005 film, according to a Deadline report Friday. What's more, Reeves will be paired again with Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine in his directorial debut, according to the report. The sequel will be written by Akiva Goldsman, screenwriter of Cinderella Man, I Am Legend and The Dark Tower. He will also produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles
Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot. The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in...
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Kate Winslet taken to hospital in Croatia after falling on film set
Kate Winslet was admitted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming in Croatia, her representatives have confirmed.The Mare of Easttown star was filming the forthcoming historical drama Lee this week when she fell on set.In a health update shared with Deadline, Winslet’s representatives said that the actor had been taken to hospital at the time, but would be returning to set this week.“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” they said.“She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”Winslet stars in Lee as Lee Miller, a model-turned-war-photographer during...
Cinema Blend
Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman
The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.
‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder: ‘I’m Doing The Best I Can’
Jeff Garlin has found enormous success as Murray Goldberg, the man at the head of the household opposite Wendy McLendon-Covey’s Beverly in the popular ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. But the immensely recognizable actor just revealed that his likable persona onscreen belies a condition he lives with in real life. “Bipolar is a motherf*****,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Jeff completed the post with the hashtag “#bipolar.” The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor posted the sentiment alongside a vintage photo of a surprised man in suspenders reading an issue of Mad magazine, with Batman and Robin on the cover. Jeff disabled comments, so the message stood on its own — but among his 213K followers, the post had several thousands likes at the time this was published.
Nicole Scherzinger Just Addressed The Previously Unseen "X Factor" Footage Of Her Creating One Direction, Not Simon Cowell
"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day. I thought Simon [Cowell] burned it."
Will Elvis Get A Four-Hour Director’s Cut? Here’s What Baz Luhrmann Thinks
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hasn't yet left the building.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0