Four-star 2023 big man Papa Kante listed the Michigan Wolverines in his top five list over the weekend, along with Maryland, Rutgers, Pitt and Memphis. Kante visited Michigan back in June, as Juwan Howard has been going after him hard on the recruiting trail. Kante is the 91st-ranked recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, the 12th-best center and the 3rd-best recruit from the state of Connecticut.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO