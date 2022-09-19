ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 3

The Michigan Wolverines efficiently handled their business against their historically weak non-conference competition by a 166-10 margin, earning themselves the No. 4 spot in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI) and No. 2 in overall efficiency. The FPI has Michigan and Penn State primed for a top-10 showdown on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star big man Papa Kante lists Michigan in top five

Four-star 2023 big man Papa Kante listed the Michigan Wolverines in his top five list over the weekend, along with Maryland, Rutgers, Pitt and Memphis. Kante visited Michigan back in June, as Juwan Howard has been going after him hard on the recruiting trail. Kante is the 91st-ranked recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, the 12th-best center and the 3rd-best recruit from the state of Connecticut.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

MMQB Devin Gardner: ‘High-level quarterbacking’ from J.J. McCarthy

Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
watchstadium.com

Is No. 4 Michigan For Real?

It’s a simple question. So good thing that Campus Insiders recruited Michigan legend Jake Butt to answer. Can we take the Wolverines for real in the Big Ten?
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Lions Respond In The Fourth Against Washington

Rain City Roar talks about the Detroit Lions’ response in the fourth, analytics, and Butler thinks Aidan Hutchinson strained his thigh doing the Micheal Jackson kick. The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.
DETROIT, MI
