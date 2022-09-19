Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Duke football set for battle of undefeated teams at Kansas
Duke has gotten off to a remarkably hot 3-0 start, and following a 49-20 blowout win against North Carolina A&T, the Blue Devils will hit the road Saturday to face Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks have started with an equally blazing 3-0 start, and Saturday’s showdown on the road will likely be an offensive shootout. Can the Blue Devils make it to 4-0? Or will the Jayhawks end Duke head coach Mike Elko’s honeymoon? Let’s take a look at what the squad hailing from Lawrence has coming up for the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke football needs big game from Leonard to down high-flying Jayhawks
As an unexpected matchup against undefeated Kansas looms for the Blue Devils, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from each team who can be a difference-maker Saturday:. After a “very intense battle,” sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard won the starting job over Jordan Moore just prior to week one. He has yet to look back since. He put the Duke football fans on alert under the Friday night lights, carving Temple for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-4 signal caller now holds the ninth-best completion percentage in the nation at 72.7%, averaging 241 yards per game in the air.
Chronicle
Duke field hockey wins big against Colgate, falls to Syracuse during weekend road trip
Life is 10 percent what happens and 90 percent how you react. That perfectly sums up Duke’s weekend on the road. No. 18 Duke lost in its match against No. 10 Syracuse 5-1 Friday night, adding to Duke’s struggles against the Orange over the past 14 matchups. Syracuse eliminated Duke last year in the ACC quarterfinals, beating the Blue Devils by the same score. Duke came back from the loss with a sense of urgency against Colgate on Sunday. The Blue Devils dominated the Raiders for a 10-1 victory. The 10 scores were the most Duke has produced since 2012, but head coach Pam Bustin was proud of more than just the scoreboard.
Chronicle
Duke in the PLL: Michael Sowers leads Waterdogs to championship, CJ Costabile falls short with Chaos
With the 2022 PLL season in the books, the Blue Zone takes a look at the Blue Devils who plied their trade on both sides of Sunday's championship game:. In the past few weeks of the PLL, many former Duke players have been making names for themselves just as they did in Durham. Michael Sowers, who led the Blue Devils to a 2021 NCAA Final Four appearance with 37 goals and 44 assists after his transfer from Princeton, has continued this same level of talent for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, where he was drafted second overall after his graduation the same year. Sowers started his PLL career playing just one game and scoring two goals in the 2021 season due to injury, but as soon as the league started this summer, Sowers shot to life.
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football must slow down rushing attack to upset Kansas
Duke travels to Kansas Saturday for its second away game of the year. The Blue Zone analyzes the Jayhawks on film prior to the 12 p.m. showdown:. Following a resounding 49-20 victory against North Carolina A&T, Duke remains undefeated with three games won. The team’s best opening since 2018 has been marked by solid play from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, a commanding running game and restored defensive strength.
Chronicle
ACC announces conference headquarters' relocation to Charlotte
For the first time in its history, the ACC is headed to a new city. The ACC is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte from its longtime home in Greensboro, N.C., the conference announced via release Tuesday morning. The announcement, delivered on behalf of the ACC Board of Directors, concludes a search for a new home that began in August 2021 during league commissioner Jim Phillips’ first year in his new role.
Chronicle
Getting your hands green: The Chronicle’s guide to campus, local sustainable organizations
As we close out our first month of the semester, you may have a laundry list of tasks to complete. One of those things that may be looming in the back of your mind is finding ways to do your environmental part. If you’re looking for opportunities to help the environment, there are a variety of green organizations to join on and off campus.
Chronicle
Fandango de Durham 2022 brings Son Jarocho to the Bull City
In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, the first-ever Fandango de Durham is here to help further appreciation of Latinx culture in the Bull City. A fandango is a community ritual celebration revolving around Son Jarocho music, Mexican zapateado dancing on top of a wooden platform called a tarima, abundant food and laughing for hours well into the night. Son Jarocho is a regional folk style of music originating from the Mexican state of Veracruz, a mix of Spanish, African, Caribbean and Indigenous music.
Chronicle
Former MLK colleague commemorates environmental justice movement with NC roots
A former colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to Duke community members beneath the stained glass windows and among the pews of the Duke Chapel on Sept. 15. Civil rights activist Rev. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Divinity School ’80, a recent recipient of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and former colleague of MLK, joined Catherine Coleman Flowers, current vice chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and Nicholas School practitioner-in-residence.
Chronicle
Duke Chapel series Theology Underground discusses underrepresentation, diversity in religious education
The Duke Chapel’s new series “Theology Underground,” which aims to highlight underrepresented voices in religious academia, held its first event last Tuesday. Tirzah Villegas, Divinity School ‘22, was the event’s featured speaker. She is an expert in Mujerista Theology, a Hispanic feminist theology that emphasizes the everyday realities of Latinx women.
