With the 2022 PLL season in the books, the Blue Zone takes a look at the Blue Devils who plied their trade on both sides of Sunday's championship game:. In the past few weeks of the PLL, many former Duke players have been making names for themselves just as they did in Durham. Michael Sowers, who led the Blue Devils to a 2021 NCAA Final Four appearance with 37 goals and 44 assists after his transfer from Princeton, has continued this same level of talent for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, where he was drafted second overall after his graduation the same year. Sowers started his PLL career playing just one game and scoring two goals in the 2021 season due to injury, but as soon as the league started this summer, Sowers shot to life.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO