2022 09/24 – Delores F. Little
Delores F. Little, 88, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:00 am September 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 6, 1934, in Glo, Kentucky to the late Edward and Jessie (Cooper) Fraley. Delores married Oliver Little, Jr. on November 12, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. In addition...
2022 09/24 – Joyce Ida Heinrich
Joyce Ida Heinrich, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:27 pm September 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 24, 1937, in Carmi, Illinois to the late Arthur and Mattie (Mayhew) Inboden. Joyce married Carl Heinrich and he preceded her in death in 2015. Joyce is...
Franklin Park Shows Well At Summersville Invite
The Franklin Park Cross Country team competed over the weekend at the Mt Vernon Airport in the Summersville Invitational. The Varsity Girls won the event led by Kendall Zimmerman who was 2nd out of 64 runners in a time of 12:44. Ella Robinson was 6th in 13:42. The Varsity Boys...
Salem Beats Mt Vernon On Crush Cancer Night, SC Gets Win Over Windsor – Prep Volleyball
Salem Beats Mt Vernon While Hosting “Crush Cancer” Night. Salem hosted their Crush Cancer game last night hosting Mt Vernon. Coach Nicky Brubaker telling WJBD/WSIQ Sports that they ahd a great turnout and it was great to see the community come together to support a wonderful family who is currently in a battle with cancer. The varsity came away with a 25-19, 25-14 victory to run their record to 7-7. The night opened with the freshmen winning 21-15, 21-17 to improve to 5-2. The JV won 25-13, 25-23 and is 3-4. Salem is back in action tomorrow at home against Roxana.
SYFL Earns Sweep At Mt Carmel, Varsity Clinches Jr NEC Title
The SYFL Jr Wildcats had a great weekend. The 5th/6th grade game beating Mt Carmel on Saturday 8-0 in overtime. The Varsity was an offensive onslaught with teams combining for 82 points as Salem pulled off the 44-38 win clinching the Jr NEC Conference title. They will host Olney this...
Central City XC Shows Well At Summersville Invitational
The Central City Citians attended the Summersville meet at Mt Vernon airport and had a successful day on Saturday. JV Boys took 5th place. Kolton Cook took 2nd place Dayton Oller 19th Mike Sutton 26th Kade Jackson 27th Braxton Bitter 43 Landyn Baker 59 and Sam Sloat 72nd out of 96 runners.
Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour
The “Thinking ‘Bout You” singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He’ll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.
