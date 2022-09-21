Salem Beats Mt Vernon While Hosting “Crush Cancer” Night. Salem hosted their Crush Cancer game last night hosting Mt Vernon. Coach Nicky Brubaker telling WJBD/WSIQ Sports that they ahd a great turnout and it was great to see the community come together to support a wonderful family who is currently in a battle with cancer. The varsity came away with a 25-19, 25-14 victory to run their record to 7-7. The night opened with the freshmen winning 21-15, 21-17 to improve to 5-2. The JV won 25-13, 25-23 and is 3-4. Salem is back in action tomorrow at home against Roxana.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO