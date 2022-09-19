Read full article on original website
Related
First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Lions fans destroyed Matt Patricia after Darius Slay’s awesome MNF performance
One of Matt Patricia’s worst moves as head coach of the Detroit Lions came when he shipped Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lions fans laid into Patricia during Slay’s great effort on “Monday Night Football.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB Nation
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
FOX Sports
Lions are playing well behind young stars. Is it time to believe in Detroit?
In Detroit, ‘hope' isn't just a marketing slogan anymore. After their first win of the season, the Detroit Lions might (justifiably) be buying into what head coach Dan Campbell has been selling. The Lions played the NFC East-favorite Philadelphia Eagles to the whistle in Week 1, taking a moral...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0