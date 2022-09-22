Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/23 – David Hutson
David Hutson, 81, of Walnut Hill passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. David was born March 20, 1941, in Centralia, the son of Charles W. Hutson and Thelma (Felton) Beane. He married Karen Belcher on April 4, 1970, and she survives him in Walnut Hill.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/21 – Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck
Gwendolyn Grace Overbeck, age 83 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Gwendolyn was born on August 5, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Warren and Gwendolyn (McDonald) Inglis. She married John Paul Overbeck on August 10, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois and he preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/23 – Billy R. Telford
Billy R. Telford, 80, of Walnut Hill passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 11, 1941, the son of Howard and Vera (Barton) Telford in Walnut Hill. He married Virginia Loyd, and two sons were born of this union. They later divorced. Survivors...
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
timestribunenews.com
A historic night of basketball in Collinsville
“It’s Collinsville…how can you beat an evening spent discussing Illinois high school basketball history?”. With that thought, I climbed into the truck Sunday night and left behind a mountain of grading, plans for the upcoming week, and an almost completely graded film from Friday’s football game. My destination was the Old Herald Brewery on Main Street to hear tales from the past that have rarely been told.
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treat night set in Salem and Centralia
Trick or Treat night has been set in both Salem and Centralia. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl has set Trick or Treat in Salem for Monday night, October 31st, from six to eight pm for those 12 and under. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder has announced Centralia will stay with the...
Effingham Radio
Mark S. Cable, 63
Mark S. Cable, 63, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
thescarletink.com
Body of Man from Moline, Illinois, Missing for 28 Years Found in Missouri
The body of missing person Steven Asplund has been found and identified. Steven Asplund from Moline, Illinois, missing for 28 years has been found in St. Louis County. The Moline police department criminal investigation division identified the human remains in St.Louis, Missouri. Steven Asplund was reported missing on January 9th,...
feastmagazine.com
C and B Boiled Bagels will soon debut in Wood River, Illinois
St. Louis area residents with a hankering for chewy, New York-style bagels won’t have to wait much longer to find this one-of-a-kind breakfast food. Experienced local restaurateurs Amy and Matt Herren plan to open C and B Boiled Bagels in Wood River, Illinois, in December. The new spot will...
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON TUESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 22-year-old Makila Cates of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Retail Theft. 34-year-old Anthony Alexander of Fairfield was arrested Friday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park, Centralia & Selmaville Win Regional Openers — JH Softball
Franklin Park & Centralia Win To Advance To Regional Softball Finals. The Salem Lady Bobcats are in the Region 8 championship after yesterday’s 15-0 win over Casey Mt Vernon at Rotary Field in Centralia. Morgan Honerkamp was great in the circle throwing a no hitter while striking out 5. At the plate, Mya Russell, Kendall Zimmermann and Brylee Pennypacker drove in 2 runs each. Salem will get the host Tigerettes in Thursday’s title game at 4:15.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire in rural Salem
Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says a car was destroyed by fire at the Joe Barcroft home at 38-01 Peach Tree Road southeast of Salem late Tuesday morning. Fulton reports the fire started in the engine compartment. Barcroft was attempting to fight the fire with a garden...
wgel.com
Hay Fire In Mulberry Grove Sunday
Mulberry Grove firefighters were dispatched to a hay fire in a shed on 1450 Avenue in Mulberry Grove, just inside of Fayette County, Sunday around 10:11 AM. Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall reports upon their arrival, crews found round hay bales smoldering and starting to burn inside of shed. Bales were wet down, removed from the shed and extinguished, left to smolder in a clear area. The shed did not sustain any damage to shed.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Citians XC Show Well At Centralia On Monday
Citians Cross Country team battled the heat and over 31 teams at Foundation Park on Monday. For the JV girls race Kinley Blair came in 31st and Taylor Neikes 97th out of 105 runners. JV boys race included 132 runners with Dayton Oller placing 23rd earning a medal, Kade Jackson...
How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis
Police say they have charged the Package Killer 3 decades after his 1990 crime spree
Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois
The cleanup is underway after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
