ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
ESPN

Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Ford Field#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings
Larry Brown Sports

Lions find great way to troll Washington after win

The Detroit Lions are not exactly used to winning, but they certainly know how to troll an opponent. The Lions jumped out to an early 22-0 lead in their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and never looked back. Whoever was in charge of their Twitter page was still riding high on Monday after the 36-27 win.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy