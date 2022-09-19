Read full article on original website
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Eagles-Vikings: 10 players to watch in Week 2 on Monday Night Football
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) are home at Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) after a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The Vikings are looking to move into first place in the NFC North after defeating Green Bay 23-7 in their...
Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi
DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
Instant analysis of the Vikings 24-7 week 2 loss vs the Eagles
In a thorough beatdown from start to finish, the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. It started early with quarterback Jalen Hurts taking the Eagles offense down the field 82 yards for a three-yard rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Eagles didn’t look back from then on and dominated from there on out.
Jalen Hurts NFL MVP odds get massive spike after dominating performance vs. Vikings
Jalen Hurts continues to turn heads with his play so far in the 2022 NFL season. His stock has been soaring upwards since Week 1 when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on the road. But his NFL MVP odds got even shorter following his dominance in Week 2’s 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings at home.
Lions find great way to troll Washington after win
The Detroit Lions are not exactly used to winning, but they certainly know how to troll an opponent. The Lions jumped out to an early 22-0 lead in their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and never looked back. Whoever was in charge of their Twitter page was still riding high on Monday after the 36-27 win.
Vikings open as 6.5 point favorites in Week 3 vs Lions
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of an absolute dud against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-7. The week prior, they looked like Super Bowl contenders in beating the Green Bay Packers 23-7. Right now, this Vikings team is exactly who I thought they were: a .500 team...
