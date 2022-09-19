Read full article on original website
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 20, 2022
Chelsea 3, Jackson 0: Chelsea defeated Jackson 25-17, 25-15, 25-19. Kulayjah Weller had 11 kills, three blocks and nine digs for the Vikings (6-10-3). Jackson Christian 3, Bellevue 0: The Royals defeated Bellevue 25-6, 25-22, and 25-18. Julianna McCombs finished with six kills, Madi Conrad dished 15 assists and served five aces, and Elizabeth Peterson accomplished her first varsity kill for JCHS.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
Saline 4-star tight end nabs first SEC football offer
SALINE – Interest in Dylan Mesman continues to grow. The Saline 4-star junior tight end added an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday, his first from an SEC school. Mesman made the announcement on social media.
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: City of Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney. Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Amy Hawkins, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital with Brady Dillon & Antonio Parker, Jackson Public Schools’ Pink Out Game; Marnie Hade, Northwest Schools with Terry Williams, Executive Director, Compassionate Ministries, Hunger Bowl; Chris Phelps, Great Lakes Cloggers with Carolyn Moser, Executive Director, Jackson School of the Arts; Carrie Benham, Naturalist/Educator, Dahlem; Kyle Wade, Beats in the Park Festival. 1, 5, 8, and 11 PM; 2 and 5 AM.
Former MSU basketball commit arrested
YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
Monday, September 19, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Mike Brockie, Inductee, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. Andy visits Jimmie’s Towing. Sandy Yaeger & Josnelly Aponte-Matinez, Zero Bar Lounge. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Tim Bos, Jackson Antique Mall; Troy...
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Mel Tucker ‘sick’ after reviewing Michigan State’s loss at Washington
EAST LANSING – Following a loss at Washington on Saturday, Michigan State took a redeye flight back from Seattle. Coach Mel Tucker watched film of the 39-28 defeat on the plane and again after returning to East Lansing.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
Borek Jennings Opens New Funeral Home In Howell
Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years. The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.
Events of Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Off the Clock. 5 PM to 7 PM. Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Jackson’s premier professional networking event builds business relationships and network after hours in a relaxed, stress-free environment. Enjoy an atmosphere for making connections at a unique venue. Register and bring along a client, colleague, or friend! Presented by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Tickets and more information here.
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
MSU student organization pushing for name change of College of Business lab
Since 2017, one lab in the Eli Broad College of Business at MSU has been named after alumni and donor Larry Gaynor. The Asian Pacific American Student Organization is pushing for a name change.
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
Jackson YMCA
This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Builds the community’s understanding of the YMCA’s cause and impact. Develops and implements effective marketing and communication strategies. OUR CULTURE:. Our mission and core values...
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
