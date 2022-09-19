ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 20, 2022

Chelsea 3, Jackson 0: Chelsea defeated Jackson 25-17, 25-15, 25-19. Kulayjah Weller had 11 kills, three blocks and nine digs for the Vikings (6-10-3). Jackson Christian 3, Bellevue 0: The Royals defeated Bellevue 25-6, 25-22, and 25-18. Julianna McCombs finished with six kills, Madi Conrad dished 15 assists and served five aces, and Elizabeth Peterson accomplished her first varsity kill for JCHS.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Michigan Sports
jtv.tv

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: City of Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney. Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Amy Hawkins, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital with Brady Dillon & Antonio Parker, Jackson Public Schools’ Pink Out Game; Marnie Hade, Northwest Schools with Terry Williams, Executive Director, Compassionate Ministries, Hunger Bowl; Chris Phelps, Great Lakes Cloggers with Carolyn Moser, Executive Director, Jackson School of the Arts; Carrie Benham, Naturalist/Educator, Dahlem; Kyle Wade, Beats in the Park Festival. 1, 5, 8, and 11 PM; 2 and 5 AM.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, September 19, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Mike Brockie, Inductee, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. Andy visits Jimmie’s Towing. Sandy Yaeger & Josnelly Aponte-Matinez, Zero Bar Lounge. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Tim Bos, Jackson Antique Mall; Troy...
JACKSON, MI
#Park Golf#Induction#Brockie Inducted#Sharp Park Golf Course#The Jackson Area Player#The Jackson Masters#Hanover Horton
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Borek Jennings Opens New Funeral Home In Howell

Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years. The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.
HOWELL, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Off the Clock. 5 PM to 7 PM. Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Jackson’s premier professional networking event builds business relationships and network after hours in a relaxed, stress-free environment. Enjoy an atmosphere for making connections at a unique venue. Register and bring along a client, colleague, or friend! Presented by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Tickets and more information here.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Jackson YMCA

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Builds the community’s understanding of the YMCA’s cause and impact. Develops and implements effective marketing and communication strategies. OUR CULTURE:. Our mission and core values...
JACKSON, MI

