Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years. The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.

HOWELL, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO