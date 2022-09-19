ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood’s 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail. Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said. Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives are investigating.
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 18-year-old shot, killed in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.
nypressnews.com

Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of...
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during argument in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. The...
WGN News

At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend

CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
CBS Chicago

Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
nypressnews.com

Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act

CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
WGMD Radio

Chicago shooting leaves three people in critical condition

A shooting on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday afternoon has left three people in critical condition. The shooting happened at around 4:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 97th St on Sunday afternoon when the three victims were in a verbal altercation with a separate group of people, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
