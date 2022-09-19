Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
TMZ.com
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Yardbarker
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst
Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
Details Emerging From Erin Andrews' Terrifying News
News of Erin Andrews being in a car with a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media earlier this week. The veteran Fox Sports reporter has provided some details on the terrifying event. Andrews explained what happened on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I’m typing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Paul Finebaum Predicting Major College Football Coach Firing
Paul Finebaum thinks the writing is on the wall for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. The ESPN college football analyst doesn't see Harsin lasting much longer at Auburn. The Tigers were shellacked by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday night. Finebaum says it feels like it's over for Harsin at Auburn. “Yes,...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett with yet another in-game mistake
It’s been a tough go at it for first-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. In his debut as the
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
Comments / 3