The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Princetonian
Princeton students insist they always read U.S. News
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Since U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–2023 Best National Universities list last week ranked Princeton as the No. 1 school in the country, dozens of Princeton students have contacted The Daily PrintsAnything to insist, on the record, that they are (and always have been) avid readers of U.S. News — definitely not just when college rankings come out.
Daily Princetonian
The missing piece to the free speech puzzle
When debates about the freedom of speech and expression inevitably arise on college campuses, defenders of free speech explain that the pursuit of truth — the ultimate goal of study — necessitates free speech protections. On the University website, President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 explains that “permitting people to speak freely” fosters an environment of “rigorous, constructive, truth-seeking discussions about questions of consequence.” These talking points took center stage earlier this month in a new first-year orientation event, “Free Expression at Princeton,” which was devoted to making the Class of 2026 aware of Princeton’s Freedom of Expression guidelines and their importance.
Daily Princetonian
CPUC discusses ongoing construction, mental health in first meeting of the fall
At the first Council of the Princeton Community (CPUC) meeting of the fall semester, held on Sept. 19, University officials gave construction updates and addressed concerns about disruptions to campus life due to ongoing projects. Project Communication Manager Karen Fanning presented campus wayfinding projects like the Build Princeton campaign, as well as a series of 17 maps that will be placed on campus giving students detour directions before they reach a closure.
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
mountvernon.org
Map: The Battles of Trenton and Princeton
This map has different information and reference points written throughout. It also has additional information written in the bottom left and right corners. The title reads: PLAN OF THE OPERATIONS OF GENERAL WASHINGTON, against THE KINGS TROOPS IN NEW JERSEY. from the 26th. of December 1776 to the 3d. January 1777.
trentondaily.com
Mill Hills Douglas Plaza is Officially Open to the Public
Douglas Plaza is officially reopened after years of construction around the George Washington Statue in Mill Hill. Nives Herman is a resident of Mill Hill and lives at Douglas Plaza; she is also the committee chairperson of the Mill Hill Residential Committee. Herman led the charge to get the plaza renovated. “I can’t overemphasize the importance of this plaza…. It symbolizes the fact that this is the center of a community. It is the entrance to the city,” Herman said.
Daily Princetonian
How to get a single in 9 easy steps
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Burn your masks and a printout of Dean Dolan’s COVID-19 emails, breathing in the smoke to weaken your lungs. Make out with everyone on Prospect Avenue who has a runny nose and gives verbal consent. Cuddle with your roommate. Violently...
brides.com
An Art-Inspired Summer Wedding in the Hamptons
Ksenia Artemyeva and Richard Adams met on Broadway—the street, that is—at a restaurant in New York City’s Theater District. Years later, after Richard proposed in the exact same location, they’d pay homage to the special street by selecting “Nights on Broadway” as the song for their first dance at their wedding.
LOOK INSIDE: New Italian Market Opens This Week in Lawrence, NJ
We've been waiting for this news. New Italian Market, Eatalia Market & Kitchen, is finally opening this week in downtown Lawrenceville, according to Facebook. Yay. Opening day will be this Friday, September 23rd. Stop by and grab something for dinner that night. I will be. My mouth is watering already.
This Bucks County Hospital Was Listed as One of the Best Addiction Centers in the State This Year
A Bucks County hospital made the list for the top addiction centers in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number 8. Nancy Cooper wrote. about the addiction center and others for Newsweek. The Quakertown Men´s Residential Inpatient Treatment Center, a part of Pyramid Healthcare Inc., made the top ten...
Asylum-seeker in New York shelter dies by suicide
An asylum-seeker in New York died by suicide on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced. Adams did not name the individual, saying the city is legally prohibited from sharing further information, but described her as a woman in one of the city’s facilities. “Our hearts break for this young...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
A Master Builder Created His Own Unique Home For His Family in Bucks County
After years of creating unique homes for others, a master builder created his own home for his family in a beautiful part of Bucks County. Beth S. Buxbaum wrote about the home for Bucks County Magazine. Sean Steuber, founder and owner of Steuber Building Group, has been working on houses...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
Thrillist
These United Airlines Deals from Newark Will Save You Big on International Travel
For anyone living in the New York or New Jersey area, now might be the best time to plan your next getaway trip. For flights starting in October, United Airlines is offering some heavily discounted deals for both its domestic and international flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport. Those...
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
