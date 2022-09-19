ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton students insist they always read U.S. News

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Since U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–2023 Best National Universities list last week ranked Princeton as the No. 1 school in the country, dozens of Princeton students have contacted The Daily PrintsAnything to insist, on the record, that they are (and always have been) avid readers of U.S. News — definitely not just when college rankings come out.
The missing piece to the free speech puzzle

When debates about the freedom of speech and expression inevitably arise on college campuses, defenders of free speech explain that the pursuit of truth — the ultimate goal of study — necessitates free speech protections. On the University website, President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 explains that “permitting people to speak freely” fosters an environment of “rigorous, constructive, truth-seeking discussions about questions of consequence.” These talking points took center stage earlier this month in a new first-year orientation event, “Free Expression at Princeton,” which was devoted to making the Class of 2026 aware of Princeton’s Freedom of Expression guidelines and their importance.
CPUC discusses ongoing construction, mental health in first meeting of the fall

At the first Council of the Princeton Community (CPUC) meeting of the fall semester, held on Sept. 19, University officials gave construction updates and addressed concerns about disruptions to campus life due to ongoing projects. Project Communication Manager Karen Fanning presented campus wayfinding projects like the Build Princeton campaign, as well as a series of 17 maps that will be placed on campus giving students detour directions before they reach a closure.
Map: The Battles of Trenton and Princeton

This map has different information and reference points written throughout. It also has additional information written in the bottom left and right corners. The title reads: PLAN OF THE OPERATIONS OF GENERAL WASHINGTON, against THE KINGS TROOPS IN NEW JERSEY. from the 26th. of December 1776 to the 3d. January 1777.
Mill Hills Douglas Plaza is Officially Open to the Public

Douglas Plaza is officially reopened after years of construction around the George Washington Statue in Mill Hill. Nives Herman is a resident of Mill Hill and lives at Douglas Plaza; she is also the committee chairperson of the Mill Hill Residential Committee. Herman led the charge to get the plaza renovated. “I can’t overemphasize the importance of this plaza…. It symbolizes the fact that this is the center of a community. It is the entrance to the city,” Herman said.
How to get a single in 9 easy steps

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Burn your masks and a printout of Dean Dolan’s COVID-19 emails, breathing in the smoke to weaken your lungs. Make out with everyone on Prospect Avenue who has a runny nose and gives verbal consent. Cuddle with your roommate. Violently...
An Art-Inspired Summer Wedding in the Hamptons

Ksenia Artemyeva and Richard Adams met on Broadway—the street, that is—at a restaurant in New York City’s Theater District. Years later, after Richard proposed in the exact same location, they’d pay homage to the special street by selecting “Nights on Broadway” as the song for their first dance at their wedding.
Asylum-seeker in New York shelter dies by suicide

An asylum-seeker in New York died by suicide on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced. Adams did not name the individual, saying the city is legally prohibited from sharing further information, but described her as a woman in one of the city’s facilities. “Our hearts break for this young...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
