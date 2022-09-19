Douglas Plaza is officially reopened after years of construction around the George Washington Statue in Mill Hill. Nives Herman is a resident of Mill Hill and lives at Douglas Plaza; she is also the committee chairperson of the Mill Hill Residential Committee. Herman led the charge to get the plaza renovated. “I can’t overemphasize the importance of this plaza…. It symbolizes the fact that this is the center of a community. It is the entrance to the city,” Herman said.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO