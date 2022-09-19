ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota

The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions vs. Commanders: Game notes from the Week 2 film review

Tuesday mornings are devoted to rewatching Sunday’s Lions performances. Some of those Tuesdays are easier than others, and this week was one of them. The game film from the Lions’ 36-27 home win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 revealed a lot of positives from Dan Campbell’s Detroit team. Quite a few initial judgments were confirmed, but there were also some fresh observations that needed the second (and third–I watch both the game and the All-22) viewing to appreciate.
Yardbarker

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
SB Nation

The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach

It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
