First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Breaking down just how good the Lions run game has been through Week 2
It’s been way too long since the Detroit Lions led the NFL in a positive category at pretty much anything. But league-best marks in the rushing offense?. Yeah, it’s been a long time. Detroit hasn’t finished in the top 10 in rushing yards per carry since 1998. In...
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Lions vs. Commanders: Game notes from the Week 2 film review
Tuesday mornings are devoted to rewatching Sunday’s Lions performances. Some of those Tuesdays are easier than others, and this week was one of them. The game film from the Lions’ 36-27 home win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 revealed a lot of positives from Dan Campbell’s Detroit team. Quite a few initial judgments were confirmed, but there were also some fresh observations that needed the second (and third–I watch both the game and the All-22) viewing to appreciate.
Daily Sports Smile: Detroit Lions win is 'cherry on top' for veteran making his first start
After six years in the NFL as a backup and practice squad player, offensive lineman Dan Skipper makes his first start for the Detroit Lions.
Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team
Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
Urban Meyer Responds to Speculation About His Coaching Future
The former Ohio State coach is currently working as a Fox analyst for “Big Noon Saturday.”
Lions continue to rise up in Week 3 NFL power polls
Winning does wonders for a team’s confidence. It also inspires more confidence from the analysts who cover the games and the league, and that’s reflected in where the Detroit Lions sit in NFL power rankings following the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Detroit surged up several...
3 Lions earn 'Secret Superstar' status in Week 2 win over Washington
The stars came out in Detroit’s 36-27 win over Washington last Sunday. Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Jared Goff all had great games in Week 2. But the Lions also got great performances from some less-heralded players in the win. Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire...
Vikings open as 6.5 point favorites in Week 3 vs Lions
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of an absolute dud against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-7. The week prior, they looked like Super Bowl contenders in beating the Green Bay Packers 23-7. Right now, this Vikings team is exactly who I thought they were: a .500 team...
