TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Take Care of Our Brother
With the news that Max Thieriot accepted a series regular role on Fire Country, it was hard not to think that we were approaching the end of Clay's journey. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1 was a masterclass in writing, acting, and directing as Bravo Team fought for survival following the ambush that ended SEAL Team Season 5.
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 1
A blimp malfunctions and crashes into the lighting surrounding a soccer stadium. Athena and the 118 descend upon the stadium, with Athena trying to restore order inside as people rush to safety and the 118 trying to rescue the two pilots stuck inside the blimp. Athena tends to a young...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Review: July 13, 1985
Let's be clear that this is not a reboot. Where reboots take a new approach to something that has been done before, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 is the beginning of a continuation of the Quantum Leap project. The next chapter, if you will. It acknowledges the legacy of...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
‘NCIS’ Fans Think Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Will Be First on Show’s Credits
With NCIS Season 20 nearing, many fans are wondering who will take Mark Harmon’s spot as the first billed actor. And most think that newcomer Gary Cole will have the honor. Harmon was with the series for 19 years before he decided to retire from his role of Agent Leroy Gibbs. Because of his time with the show and his fan-favorite character, he managed to become the star of the show. So when the opening credits began each Tuesday, it was his name that came first.
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Major Details About Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods is having its 13th season premiere this October, and some tidbits about the episode coming to light. The episode, titled “Keeping the Faith,” will have the return of some old friends. Joe Hill, Jack Boyle, and Archbishop Kearns will all make a reappearance. One of them might show up in an unexpected manner, according to Matt & Jess.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11 Online
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E11 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11, Rachel and Gabby are each down to one man, but...
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Boss Explains: Reid's Absence is "A Bit of a Mystery"
When Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts this Thanksgiving, it will be without some of its most familiar faces. As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning as Spencer Reid for the 10-episode Paramount+ revival. The same can be said for Daniel Henny, who played Matthew Simmons when the series aired...
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Will Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak Get Back Together?
With Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak back in the same place, will they get back together? Here's what we know about the 'NCIS' Season 20 exes.
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady's Elodie Yung Teases Thony's Season 2 Challenges
Thony De Le Rhosa is a fierce badass. She will protect her son at any cost, and Elodie Yung has stolen our hearts with her strong portrayal of the character. On The Cleaning Lady Season 2, Thony will do anything to get her son Luca back from her estranged husband Marco, who kidnapped him in the Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Quantum Leap’ On NBC, A Follow-Up To The Classic Series Where A New Leaper Tries To Fix What Sam Beckett Never Could
There’s a reason why the 1989-93 series Quantum Leap is so beloved; it had a great combination of heartfelt stories, humor, and great chemistry between its stars. It also kept things pretty simple; it was Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell and a whole bunch of guest stars. A new remake of the series has a new set of characters, but does it have the formula that made the original a cult hit?
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Premiere Date Announced by Paramount+
Criminal Minds: Evolution is landing with a big bang on Paramount+. The network today announced the premiere date for the Criminal Minds continuation, and it's a surprise. The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes will...
NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i Season Premiere Crossover Recap: A Raven Lunatic
NCIS opened Season 20 on Monday night with Parker and his secretive ex still in hiding, while McGee & Co. worked to ID “The Raven,” believing the adversary to have a vendetta against their team. The NCIS team in fact had two foes to tussle with, seeing as FBI honcho Sweeny is himself on the hunt — for Parker, who is wanted for the murder of his former partner. After the team baited Sweeny with a false tip on Parker’s whereabouts, Vance got word to Parker to “hurry” with his and Vivian’s investigation into the source of the offshore account that...
