FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Photos show what happened when 50 migrants were dropped off in Martha's Vineyard as 'pawns' in US immigration fight
Fifty migrants from Venezuela became pawns in a political game over U.S. immigration policy. Here's what their stay on Martha's Vineyard looked like.
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights
Authorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during...
The migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard on taxpayer dollars were relocated from Texas, not Florida
Planes chartered by Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up migrants from San Antonio, Texas, hundreds of miles away from Florida, the state he governs.
Venezuelans’ reactions to DeSantis’ migrant flights reflect diverse immigration views
Venezuelans in South Florida are experiencing a duality of political positions regarding the measure taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to unexpectedly fly some 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter
BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."
Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents
Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard are being moved to a military base shelter in Cape Cod, Massachusetts' governor says
Migrants will be provided with legal services, healthcare, food, and shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
