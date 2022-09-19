ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rams don't blow 28-3 lead to Falcons, but still have reason to worry

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK5c2_0i0qpMF100

The Rams narrowly avoided ending up on the low side of an all-time balancing of the NFL's karmic scales, but other than that, there's not much to take from Sunday's 31-27 victory over the Falcons.

Early in the third quarter, the Rams took a 28-3 lead on the Falcons, and oh, did the jokes start flying on social media. If nothing else, the Falcons — who famously blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI — knew that it's possible to come back from that deficit, right?

Well, as it turns out, Atlanta came within one play of doing exactly that, thanks in large part to a series of Rams blunders and miscues that didn't just let the Falcons back into the game, but laid out a red carpet and escorted them back in.

After posting that 28-3 lead, the Rams proceeded to unravel in the following fashion:

-Matthew Stafford threw an interception — his third of the day — a turnover that eventually led to a Falcons touchdown.

-Riley Dixon's punt was blocked, and Atlanta's Lorenzo Carter returned it 28 yards for another touchdown to bring Atlanta within a single possession.

-Barely 90 game seconds later, with 3:32 left in the game, Cooper Kupp fumbled on his own 44, his first lost fumble since September 20, 2020.

Atlanta fought down to the Rams' 24, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota threw an interception right into the hands of a leaping Jalen Ramsey at the goal line with 1:18 remaining. Even that didn't kill Atlanta's chances, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith had enough timeouts to force Los Angeles to get tricky on fourth down. One intentional safety later, Atlanta had a Hail Mary opportunity from midfield, but Mariota couldn't escape a collapsing pocket, and the game ended without even a throw.

The key here for the Rams is survive and advance; there are no style points in the NFL. No team has started 0-2 and made the playoffs, even the expanded playoffs, since 2018. And Week 2 is historically when the hysterical takes start to well up. Still, it's worth noting that Stafford already has five interceptions on the season. And fourth-quarter collapses involving Atlanta are supposed to be the Falcons collapsing, not the other way around.

It would be easy enough to write this off as a case of the Rams playing down to the level of their competition were it not for Week 1's debacle, a 31-10 blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The Rams — who are, and will remain for the rest of the year, defending Super Bowl champions — ought to be at the level of the league's elite. They'll get the chance to prove they are with forthcoming divisional games against the

As for the Falcons? They're 0-2, and they weren't looking like they were going to make the playoffs anyway. But at least they had a chance to ever-so-slightly get out from under that 28-3 cloud that's loomed over their franchise for half a decade. It's a start.

_____

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Nfl#Bills#American Football#Sports
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time

Last week, Brittany Mahomes brought daughter Sterling onto the field to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers Patrick Mahomes is opening up about a very special moment with his little girl. The football star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio where he shared his reaction to seeing daughter Sterling on the NFL field for the first time. During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, Brittany Mahomes brought...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Perception of KC Chiefs schedule starting to change

When the 2022 regular season began, the Kansas City Chiefs were immediately labeled as one of the franchises that would have a tougher hill to climb than others. That’s to be understood given that they are one of the league’s most successful franchises year to year. Every first-place team automatically faces a difficult schedule based on the previous year’s records, and the Chiefs were given what they always are.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
102.5 The Bone

WNBA ratings: Why the most-viewed season since 2006 didn't have a huge Finals spike

The full 2022 WNBA regular season on ESPN networks was the most viewed since 2006, ESPN announced on Tuesday. Individual postseason games reached highs that both the league and ESPN, which airs the entire playoffs, promoted and celebrated. But all "most-watched in x years" or "up so-and-so percent" talk skimmed over the context, which both explains the numbers and showcases a brighter future spotlight if it's taken.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Colts: Prediction and odds for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 2-0 start this season and are traveling to Indianapolis to take on the 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AthlonSports.com

Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Has Honest Admission On Being Retired

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is missing his old job. In fact, he especially misses coaching in games between the Saints of New Orleans and Buccaneers of Tampa Bay. That NFC South rivalry took place on Sunday. Payton admits there's a few things he misses about coaching the Saints. First...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy