Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The official jailed in the Las Vegas journalist killing is due in court
LAS VEGAS — A local elected official is due to face a judge on a murder charge Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed...
Alex Jones may soon testify in Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation trial
Alex Jones is expected to appear in a Waterbury, Connecticut, courtroom this week, according to the Associated Press. The Infowars host is being sued for defamation by an FBI agent and families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for saying repeatedly that it didn’t happen.
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
Springfield opens welcome center to serve Puerto Ricans who may arrive after Hurricane Fiona
Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts, are working with a community organization to establish a welcome center for families who may arrive from Puerto Rico, due to Hurricane Fiona. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, City Clerk Gladys Oyola, Mini Marrero, a mayoral aide, and Rosa Espinoza, program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Returning from pandemic, Springfield Puerto Rican Parade celebrates community
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade makes its way down Main Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 2022. With a Puerto Rican flag tied around her neck like a cape, Nelly Santiago, of Springfield, Massachusetts, cheered as every organization, school group, marching band and float made its way down Main Street for the 32nd annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Sunday.
Long Wharf Theatre reimagining all of New Haven as its stage
Earlier this year, Long Wharf Theatre announced it would leave its longtime home to present performances at locations throughout greater New Haven. Morning Edition's Lori Mack spoke with Long Wharf Theatre’s Artistic Director Jacob Padrón to learn more about how this itinerant production model will shape the future of the Tony Award winning regional theater.
Avon loses bid to keep records secret in ex-police chief's departure
Avon residents are a step closer to learning more about the accusations that led to the retirement of the town’s former police chief. A superior court judge on Tuesday rejected Avon’s bid to keep secret an 11-page document that describes incidents involving former Chief Mark Rinaldo. That 11-page...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0