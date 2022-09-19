ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Connecticut Public

Returning from pandemic, Springfield Puerto Rican Parade celebrates community

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade makes its way down Main Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 2022. With a Puerto Rican flag tied around her neck like a cape, Nelly Santiago, of Springfield, Massachusetts, cheered as every organization, school group, marching band and float made its way down Main Street for the 32nd annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Sunday.
Connecticut Public

Long Wharf Theatre reimagining all of New Haven as its stage

Earlier this year, Long Wharf Theatre announced it would leave its longtime home to present performances at locations throughout greater New Haven. Morning Edition's Lori Mack spoke with Long Wharf Theatre’s Artistic Director Jacob Padrón to learn more about how this itinerant production model will shape the future of the Tony Award winning regional theater.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

