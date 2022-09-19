NEW YORK — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call."I really didn't want to do it, especially, we're losing. It's a solo shot," he said, recalling how his home run leading off the ninth inning only cut the Yankees' deficit to three runs.READ MORE: Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris' AL recordEleven minutes...

BRONX, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO