Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?
Albert Pujols is closing in on 700 homeruns for his Major League Baseball career, a milestone that would elevate him to the upper echelon of the MLB Hall of Fame. The St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter currently has 698 homeruns with about two weeks of his final season before his retirement left to go.
WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Hits 40th Home Run of 2022
Kyle Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night. It is Schwarber's first 40-home run season of his career. He leads the National League in home runs, with Pete Alonso, Austin Riley and Paul Goldschmidt not far behind him.
Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call."I really didn't want to do it, especially, we're losing. It's a solo shot," he said, recalling how his home run leading off the ninth inning only cut the Yankees' deficit to three runs.READ MORE: Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris' AL recordEleven minutes...
FOX Sports
Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak
San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up their three-game series with a Wednesday afternoon tilt in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Mets have...
Joey Votto Sits in Crowd With Reds Fans During Injury Absence
The Cincinnati first baseman may be out for the remainder of the season, but he wanted to show support for his teammates.
Keep an eye on these Brewers prospects in the Arizona Fall League
Some of the Brewers top prospects are headed to the desert in October for this year’s edition of the Arizona Fall League. Eight prospects – five within the organization’s Top-30 – will join top prospects from the Dodgers, Reds, Twins and White Sox to make up the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
