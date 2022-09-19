Read full article on original website
3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game
EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help. The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information...
Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game
Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." "The...
Minnetonka High School alum killed by drunk driver while riding scooter in Indiana
A Minnetonka High School graduate studying in Indiana was killed by a suspected drunk driver as he was riding an electric scooter. Nate Stratton, 20, was found laying on the side of the road in Bloomington, IN, early Sunday morning, with witnesses saying a Mercedes driver struck him and then fled the scene.
Family and friends mourn loss of Nate Stratton, 20-year-old Minnetonka HS grad
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Friends and family continue to grieve the loss of 20-year-old Minnetonka High School graduate Nate Stratton, who was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend near the campus of Indiana University. Stratton had just started his junior year at IU, where he was pursuing studies in...
fox9.com
Totino-Grace basketball star Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
MINNEAPOLIS - The top Minnesota high school basketball player in the 2023 class made his college decision official Tuesday night, and he will not be staying home to play for Ben Johnson and the Gophers. Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the class, announced on the 247Sports...
fox9.com
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Bloomington sports community holds fundraiser to support Ethan Glynn
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — "That's where we want the cars to come in," said one volunteer. It's all hands on deck in the parking lot of Bloomington's Jefferson High School as cars pull in, one at a time, to support one of thier own. "We're having a great car wash...
Minnetonka H.S. alumnus killed in hit-and-run near Indiana University
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — A 20-year-old Minnetonka High School alumnus is being remembered after he was struck and killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver early Sunday near the campus of Indiana University. In a message to school staff, Minnetonka principal Jeff Erickson confirmed that Nathaniel Stratton died during the incident,...
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood
ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
fox9.com
Gophers Chris Autman-Bell out for season with lower right leg injury
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team opens the Big Ten season at Michigan State on Saturday, and they’ll have to do it without top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck announced Monday at his weekly news conference that Autman-Bell is out for the remainder of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
edinazephyrus.com
“Just a normal high schooler”: Kevin Yi crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty
On Sept. 15, senior Kevin Yi found himself crowned as Edina’s 2022 Homecoming Royalty due to his comedic personality and friendliness to others. However, he remains adamant that he’s a normal high school student who’s just a jokester and plays a few sports. After Yi’s friend withdrew...
winonaradio.com
SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead
(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night. Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
fox9.com
Bloomington veterans memorial proposed; fundraiser held to pay for 'unique' memorial
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Bloomington nonprofit is trying to build what it calls the "most unique memorial that's ever been created for veterans." "Bloomington is the only major suburb that does not have a veterans memorial currently, and we're working to solve that," said Terry Collins, the president of Bloomington Remembers Veterans, Inc.
fox9.com
Cheesesteak search: FOX 9 looks for the best Philly ahead of the Vikings vs. Eagles
Known as Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich, the Philly cheesesteak is also made by local restaurants in the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Hannah Flood goes on a search for an authentic one.
fox9.com
Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck
(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
