ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Bloomington, MN
Society
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
fox9.com

Totino-Grace basketball star Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS - The top Minnesota high school basketball player in the 2023 class made his college decision official Tuesday night, and he will not be staying home to play for Ben Johnson and the Gophers. Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the class, announced on the 247Sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Fox
Sasquatch 107.7

Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Gophers Chris Autman-Bell out for season with lower right leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team opens the Big Ten season at Michigan State on Saturday, and they’ll have to do it without top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck announced Monday at his weekly news conference that Autman-Bell is out for the remainder of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
edinazephyrus.com

“Just a normal high schooler”: Kevin Yi crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty

On Sept. 15, senior Kevin Yi found himself crowned as Edina’s 2022 Homecoming Royalty due to his comedic personality and friendliness to others. However, he remains adamant that he’s a normal high school student who’s just a jokester and plays a few sports. After Yi’s friend withdrew...
EDINA, MN
winonaradio.com

SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead

(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night. Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck

(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
ARDEN HILLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy