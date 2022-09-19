ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China runs illegal police operations on foreign soil via ‘overseas service centers’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is carrying out illegal, transnational policing operations across five continents, targeting overseas critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for harassment, threats against their families back home and “persuasion” techniques to get them to go back, according to a recent report.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Zero-Covid harming 75% of European firms in China: business group

China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is crippling European business operations in the country, a major business lobby said Wednesday, warning that the presence of the companies "can no longer be taken for granted". "China's business environment will remain unpredictable as long as the threat of lockdowns exists," the organisation said, calling Xi's flagship policy "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" and cautioning that ideology seemed to be "trumping the economy".
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Reports 990 New COVID Cases for Sept 18 Vs 1,189 a Day Earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 990 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, of which 147 were symptomatic and 843 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 1,189 new cases a day earlier – 154 symptomatic and 1,035 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Vice

A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
CNN

Deadly earthquake rocks China's Sichuan province

The anger is palpable among residents who remain in lockdown after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports on the rising death toll, the reaction among residents and the rescue efforts underway.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
Slipped Disc

Zurich hires Shanghai principal viola

The much travelled Chinese violist Yu Sun won the audition for solo viola at the Tonhalle-Orchester Zurich this week. Yu Sun was previously principal at the Leipzig Gewandhaus and before that in Hing Kong and Basle. Born in Shanghai, he teaches in Hong Kong.
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands lifts travel ban on unvaccinated British visitors, while Hong Kong may ease Covid rules

The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy