NBA

WWD

They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.  As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023

2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
TENNIS
Russell Westbrook
Jordan Clarkson
Maggie Lindemann
Cudi
bravotv.com

Leah McSweeney Stuns in a Sexy Cut-Out Minidress at New York Fashion Week

The RHONY fashion mogul sizzled in a flirty brocade frock with an open back. Leah McSweeney sizzled in a skin-baring minidress while attending a recent event at New York Fashion Week. The Real Housewives of New York City fashion mogul dazzled in a flirty cut-out frock for the occasion, as captured in a new photo on Instagram.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item

Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
CELEBRITIES
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Icons#Nine Orchard#Givenchy Soho#Midnight Studios
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"

Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'

LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA
Fashion Show
Fashion
Basketball
Sports
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Utah Jazz
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

