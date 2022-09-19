Read full article on original website
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls for negotiations to end Ukraine war
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday repeated his willingness to foster negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation. “We have tried to avoid blocking the channels of dialogue caused by the...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager.
Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires. “Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled. One protester held up a sign that read, “DOWN WITH MISERY” while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.
Analysis-In Latin America, Democracies Shaken Ahead Of Key Elections
An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes. Latin America's political arena has intensified with fallout from the pandemic, war in Ukraine, spiraling inflation...
Nicaragua’s dictatorship is criminalizing democracy and fueling migration to the US
Less than a year ago, Republicans and Democrats came together to support the RENANCER Act to limit the catastrophic dictatorship of Nicaragua under the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. In Nicaragua, businesses are extorted by mafia-like police officers, Catholic leaders are persecuted for supporting democracy, residents (even Americans) are detained and sentenced for decades, and civil society organizations have been shuttered. This family dynasty has criminalized democracy, ensuring that freedom of expression, political participation, movement and beliefs are legally eliminated. Nicaragua’s president and family have turned Nicaragua into a rogue state.
Explainer: So, why are so many Venezuelans leaving their country?
MIAMI - In case you are wondering why you are hearing more about Venezuelan migrants lately, it is because the situation in the South American nation, once one of the richest nations on earth because of its petroleum exports, is now nearly unliveable for its citizens. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. The migrants have been fleeing years of failed socio-economic policies by the repressive regime of Nicolas Maduro, which has taken basic freedoms away from its citizens in trying to emulate the Cuban model. Earlier this year, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas...
Germany takes over Uniper, raising rescue bill to $29 billion
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the ministry said.
Peru Marxist party is still a barrier to impeachment attempts, leader says
LIMA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vladimir Cerron, the head of the far-left party that ushered Peruvian President Pedro Castillo into power last year, told Reuters on Tuesday that his congressional bloc is still committed to staving off impeachment attempts against the embattled leader.
U.S.'s Blinken urges timely presidential election in Lebanon -statement
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged timely presidential elections in Lebanon in a meeting with that country's prime minister, Najib Mikati, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — It cost Nerio two months and everything he had to get from Venezuela to the U.S., traveling mainly by foot and watching as exhausted fellow migrants were assaulted or left behind to die. Like an increasing number of Venezuelans, Nerio undertook a dangerous journey...
'Failing communist regimes' in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua account for new wave of migration, US says
The migrants shipped by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard last week are from Venezuela and are representative of a "new wave" of migration.
