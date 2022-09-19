Read full article on original website
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL power rankings: Lions tied for first in NFC North (or last, depending on your view)
Same old Lions? That might depend on whether you’re a glass-half-full kind of person. The Detroit Lions are 1-1 through the first two weeks of the regular season, the same as every other team in the NFC North. That means they’re tied for first place in the division, a spot they have not...
Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
The Rams TE has been a target machine and he’s got a nice matchup Sunday.
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott
The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed...
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long
The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:. Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a...
Devon Kennard Signed to Active Roster
Week three is approaching which means more roster moves for the Arizona Cardinals. LB Devon Kennard has signed onto the active roster after spending a week on the practice squad. Kennard was originally cut from the team when the 53-man roster was released, however, since then he has been in and out of the practice team.
