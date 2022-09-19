ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Yardbarker

Giants Signing LB Jaylon Smith To PS, Releasing OL KC McDermott

The following is a current list of Giants practice squad players:. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
Yardbarker

Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long

The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:. Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a...
Yardbarker

Devon Kennard Signed to Active Roster

Week three is approaching which means more roster moves for the Arizona Cardinals. LB Devon Kennard has signed onto the active roster after spending a week on the practice squad. Kennard was originally cut from the team when the 53-man roster was released, however, since then he has been in and out of the practice team.
NFL

