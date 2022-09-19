The Cleveland Browns suffered a remarkable collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday, despite holding a 13-point lead with less than 2 minutes left on the clock. After the Jets managed to make things a one-score game, the team miraculously converted on an onside kick. Browns star Amari Cooper is taking the blame on that failed recovery, as the wide receiver was the closest one to the loose ball that ended up in the hands of the Jets. Via Tom Withers, Cooper accepted responsibility for the error, indicating he should have come up with the ball during the critical onside kick.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO