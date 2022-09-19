ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Amari Cooper’s true feelings on critical offside kick in loss vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns suffered a remarkable collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday, despite holding a 13-point lead with less than 2 minutes left on the clock. After the Jets managed to make things a one-score game, the team miraculously converted on an onside kick. Browns star Amari Cooper is taking the blame on that failed recovery, as the wide receiver was the closest one to the loose ball that ended up in the hands of the Jets. Via Tom Withers, Cooper accepted responsibility for the error, indicating he should have come up with the ball during the critical onside kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#The Jets#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Stefanski blames himself for crucial mistake in Browns loss

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding himself accountable for a crucial error that contributed to the team’s late collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday. With the Browns leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, running back Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to go up 30-17. Had he gone down short of the end zone, the Browns could have run out the clock without giving the ball back to the Jets, ensuring their victory. Instead, the Jets got the ball back, drove for a touchdown of their own, recovered an onside kick, and scored a game-winner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?

As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ Week 3 plan for QB Zach Wilson revealed

The New York Jets are ramping things up for quarterback Zach Wilson. It has already been reported that the New York Jets will again start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their Week 3 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has revealed that Zach...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy