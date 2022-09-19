Read full article on original website
Related
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Browns Identify Fan Who Hit Team Owner Jimmy Haslam With Bottle
The incident took place late in the game during Sunday’s home loss to the Jets.
Browns safety Grant Delpit mum on defense's collapse against Jets
After helping to orchestrate the Cleveland Browns’ first loss of the season, third-year safety Grant Delpit felt no obligation to explain his role in the defensive collapse against the Jets in Week 2. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Monday after the brutal defeat and gave a...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Browns star Amari Cooper’s true feelings on critical offside kick in loss vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns suffered a remarkable collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday, despite holding a 13-point lead with less than 2 minutes left on the clock. After the Jets managed to make things a one-score game, the team miraculously converted on an onside kick. Browns star Amari Cooper is taking the blame on that failed recovery, as the wide receiver was the closest one to the loose ball that ended up in the hands of the Jets. Via Tom Withers, Cooper accepted responsibility for the error, indicating he should have come up with the ball during the critical onside kick.
Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb rushing in for a...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Stefanski blames himself for crucial mistake in Browns loss
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding himself accountable for a crucial error that contributed to the team’s late collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday. With the Browns leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, running back Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to go up 30-17. Had he gone down short of the end zone, the Browns could have run out the clock without giving the ball back to the Jets, ensuring their victory. Instead, the Jets got the ball back, drove for a touchdown of their own, recovered an onside kick, and scored a game-winner.
Yardbarker
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?
As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
NY Jets’ Week 3 plan for QB Zach Wilson revealed
The New York Jets are ramping things up for quarterback Zach Wilson. It has already been reported that the New York Jets will again start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their Week 3 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has revealed that Zach...
NFL・
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0