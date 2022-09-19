ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keira Knightley is moved to tears as she hears the WWII love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Keira Knightley was moved to tears as she heard the wartime love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War.

The actress, 37, was also saddened when she heard her great uncle Andrew, an RAF bombardier, was shot down while flying over Germany and was held as a prisoner of war for 18 months during World War II.

Screen star Keira revealed in the documentary that her grandmother Jan never spoke of her difficult wartime experiences, including the time in 1943 when Jan and the rest of her family believed Jan’s younger brother Andrew Williams was dead after he was reported missing in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOIZf_0i0qoQqi00
Touching: Keira Knightley, 37, was moved to tears as she heard the wartime love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother in My Grandparents' War

They feared he'd been shot down over the city of Essen in western Germany during a bombing raid.

While the pilot had in fact perished, the rest of the crew ejected but were held in a prison camp for 18 months.

Documenting the realisation he had survived, Andrew wrote: 'I remember staggering to a wall, sliding down to the ground and crying.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1625At_0i0qoQqi00
History: The actress was also saddened when she heard her great uncle Andrew was shot down over Germany and was held as a prisoner of war for 18 months during World War II

Reading out his note, Keira continued: 'We’d finally been released.

'I was only about seven stone by this time and I’d thought we were all going to die.'

Learning her grandmother ran excitedly ran towards the taxi to greet him when he finally made it home, Keira added: 'I bet she did. Oh God, it gets you, doesn’t it?'

Keira's grandfather Joseph 'Mac' MacDonald served in the Royal Navy for 12 years from 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWGqn_0i0qoQqi00
In love: The star learned that her grandfather crawled flat on his stomach during a Blitz air raid to get to her grandmother while they were dating in Glasgow, Scotland

He listened for U-boats as a sonar operator and helped rescue 700 Irish Guards from the MS Chrobry within 20 minutes while the vessel was under attack.

Her grandmother volunteered as clerk, working at a military hospital in the western Highlands, before organising troop movements 'of a secret nature', with Keira saying she was part of an 'unseen' workforce.

The star learned that her grandfather crawled flat on his stomach during a Blitz air raid to get to her grandmother while they were dating in Glasgow, Scotland.

My Grandparents' War began on Thursday 17 September on Channel 4, with episodes from the four-part series airing each Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXeLD_0i0qoQqi00
On screen: My Grandparents' War began on Thursday 17 September on Channel 4, with episodes from the four-part series airing each Thursday (Keira pictured in 2019)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father

When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
WORLD
BBC

Great Escape prisoner Vyvyan Howard, dies aged 102

A World War Two pilot, who was a prisoner of war at the camp made famous by the film The Great Escape, has died aged 102. Captain Vyvyan Howard, from Banbury, was captured and held at the German Stalag Luft III camp after his plane was shot down in 1941.
INSTAGRAM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Knightley
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Sonar#Channel 4#Raf#The Royal Navy
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
KIDS
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy