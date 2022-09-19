ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new Chicago cannabis company 93 Boyz

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz, his new cannabis company.

The 29-year-old rapper also distributed pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the promotional event in Chicago, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black-owned establishment of its kind in the Windy City.

A woman who benefited from Mensa's generosity wept as she told him how she was grateful for the relief at the pump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gV67Z_0i0qoNRl00
The latest: Vic Mensa, 29, made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz. He was snapped last year in NYC 

'I don’t know how I'm gonna get no gas to take you to work,' the woman said. 'We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want to say thank you, that’s all, okay.'

Mensa told her, 'God bless you. We appreciate you. 93 Boyz got you.'

The Chicago native told the outlet he felt fulfilled giving back to the community amid a stretch of inflated gas prices.

Mensa told the outlet he was hoping to help his fellow Chicagoans as part of his initiatives with his cannabis company, he would frequently take part in acts of philanthropy aimed at the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sc9OS_0i0qoNRl00
Mensa was seen late last year at an event in Miami Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dkgeu_0i0qoNRl00
Mensa helped fuel 200 cars with gas in the promotional event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3oqV_0i0qoNRl00
Mensa said the brand's core mission is 'reinvesting in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption'

Speaking with the Chicago Tribune last month, Mensa said that after unsuccessfully seeking a license to grow and sell marijuana in Illinois, he began growing and selling via a cultivator who holds a license.

He said of his product: 'Weed is a unifier. It’s a connector. A lot of great relationships are built on it. You rarely see people in a smoking session break into a fist fight. That’s not the energy of weed.'

In a statement on its site, Mensa said the brand's core mission is 'reinvesting in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption.'

He noted that the brand has partnered with 'SaveMoneySaveLife, a Chicago-based, Native and Black led nonprofit advocating for sustainable change,' and is focused on sponsoring 'initiatives aimed at prison reform and equity in the cannabis space.'

