StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Shows Up To ‘ATFR’ For Another Shot With Rachel

Aven Jones shocked Rachel Recchia when he showed up to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20! Rachel ended her relationship with Aven after he met her family during part one of the finale, and she got engaged to Tino Franco on the show. However, Rachel and Tino wound up breaking up in the months since filming ended due to Tino cheating, which led Aven to swoop in for another shot at love with her.
realitytitbit.com

From Bachelorette to potential next Bachelor – get to know Ben Smith

If you’re a keen Bachelorette fan you’ll remember Ben Smith from season 16 of the infamous show. Ben was part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. Although he didn’t win Adams’ heart, the personal trainer captured the hearts of viewers and his leading lady with an honest and raw vulnerability that isn’t often shared on The Bachelorette, and he even came back to fight for Tayshia after being sent home.
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Rachel Recchia’s Net Worth Includes Her ‘Bachelorette’ Salary—What She Makes

If you’re watching this season of The Bachelorette, you may be wondering what Rachel Recchia’s net worth is and how much she makes as the season 19 Bachelorette compared to when she was on The Bachelor. Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his...
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
thebrag.com

Spoiler: Reality Steve reveals the next American Bachelor

Spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed who he believes is the next lead of the upcoming season of The Bachelor America. According to Reality Steve, who has been correct countless times on spoilers for the popular show, current The Bachelor contestant Zach Shallcross will take the helm next season. “As...
