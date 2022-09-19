Read full article on original website
Related
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL・
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Shows Up To ‘ATFR’ For Another Shot With Rachel
Aven Jones shocked Rachel Recchia when he showed up to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20! Rachel ended her relationship with Aven after he met her family during part one of the finale, and she got engaged to Tino Franco on the show. However, Rachel and Tino wound up breaking up in the months since filming ended due to Tino cheating, which led Aven to swoop in for another shot at love with her.
realitytitbit.com
From Bachelorette to potential next Bachelor – get to know Ben Smith
If you’re a keen Bachelorette fan you’ll remember Ben Smith from season 16 of the infamous show. Ben was part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. Although he didn’t win Adams’ heart, the personal trainer captured the hearts of viewers and his leading lady with an honest and raw vulnerability that isn’t often shared on The Bachelorette, and he even came back to fight for Tayshia after being sent home.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Find Out Which Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Is In Line to be the Next Bachelor
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. The upcoming 27th season of ABC's The Bachelor has zeroed in on Zach to be its leading man, according to Variety. Zach was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing and features Gabby Windey and Rachel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Predictions: Why Will Gabby ‘Not Be Joining’ Rachel?
Here's several predictions as to why Gabby isn't joining Rachel in 'The Bachelorette' 2022 teaser.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Recchia Says She’s ‘Extremely Happy’ Despite Tino Franco Drama
'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale features trouble between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco, but Rachel said she's happy with the ending.
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Some of Bachelor Nation Doesn’t Want to See Zach Shallcross as the Next ‘Bachelor’ Lead
See what Bachelor Nation has to say about Zach Shallcross being the next lead in 'The Bachelor' 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Zach Shallcross—New 'Bachelor' Star's Age, Job and Dating History
The new star of "The Bachelor" was confirmed during the dramatic season finale of "The Bachelorette" 2022.
‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Accuses Nick Viall of Trying to ‘Kick’ Her While She’s ‘Down’
Rachel Recchia publicly shot down Nick Viall's request for her to come on to his podcast. Here's what 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 star posted.
Here’s How Much Rachel Recchia’s Net Worth Includes Her ‘Bachelorette’ Salary—What She Makes
If you’re watching this season of The Bachelorette, you may be wondering what Rachel Recchia’s net worth is and how much she makes as the season 19 Bachelorette compared to when she was on The Bachelor. Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his...
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino Franco’s Dad Says He’s ‘So Glad It’s Almost Over’
Tino Franco's dad is 'so glad' 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale is almost over. Here's what he said and what goes down between Tino and Rachel Recchia.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
thebrag.com
Spoiler: Reality Steve reveals the next American Bachelor
Spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed who he believes is the next lead of the upcoming season of The Bachelor America. According to Reality Steve, who has been correct countless times on spoilers for the popular show, current The Bachelor contestant Zach Shallcross will take the helm next season. “As...
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Says She Has No Regrets About Her Ending Despite Her ‘Mistakes’
Rachel Recchia doesn't have any regrets about how 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 ended. Here's what she said about her 'mistakes.'
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Fan-Favorite Justin Glaze Will Appear
'Bachelor in Paradise' season 8 premieres September 2022 and fans will be excited to see Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston's season.
Comments / 0