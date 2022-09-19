ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Can Elves & Dwarves Live in ‘The Rings of Power?’

One of the most fascinating things about the Lord of the Rings franchise and the currently airing The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power series is the sheer number of different creatures that are seen wandering around the world, each with its own distinct biology and culture. And these differences influence the stories they are involved in.
Smithonian

How J.R.R. Tolkien Came to Write the Stories of ‘The Rings of Power’

No writer in the English language has ever created a more complete world than John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. Middle-earth, where his famous stories take place, was meant to be a version of our own world in a forgotten past. Tolkien mapped out elaborate geographies and built richly detailed civilizations. Every work of fantasy that came later, from the Harry Potter novels and Star Wars movies to games like Dungeons and Dragons, owes a great debt to Tolkien’s astonishing imagination and pays homage to it.
Collider

New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros

With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
IndieWire

Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough

Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
wegotthiscovered.com

A new addition to ‘The Rings of Powers’ leaves fans utterly charmed

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to many more of Tolkien’s beloved characters, and added a few more, too. The deal that Amazon struck with the Tolkien estate meant that they could only work with snippets of what the author wrote in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, including the appendixes. Because of this somewhat limiting factor, new faces were created to flesh out the stories, and as apprehensive as fans have been, many agree that many of them have won over the doubters.
Polygon

No normies allowed at the goth boarding school in Netflix’s Addams Family series

If you’re a misfit, outcast, or just plain weirdo, Netflix’s Addams Family series wants you ... to join the hallowed halls of Wednesday’s new boarding school. Called Nevermore Academy, the school for goth teens is the main setting of the upcoming Tim Burton series. A new teaser for Wednesday also serves as an in-universe advertisement for the school — with Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) as Headmistress Larissa Weems extolling the school’s eccentricities.
The Atlantic

An Epic War Film That Complicates ‘Good Versus Evil’

The excitement of a historical war film is frequently at odds with the subject. War itself is miserable, complex, and sometimes lacking in heroic purpose. War movies, especially the Technicolor epics of old, tend to be thrilling affairs, in which stars triumph in the crucible of battle. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, one of the director’s largest-scale works to date, is packed with well-choreographed action carried out by the Agojie, a valiant army of women who defended the African kingdom of Dahomey for thousands of years. The film is designed to get audiences cheering—but it does so without ignoring the brutal realities of combat.
Entrepreneur

'Don't Eff This Up': Jeff Bezos Says Son Hilariously Gets Harsh Over Amazon's Latest Project

You could be one of the richest men in the world and there's still one person you'll always have to work to impress — your son!. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke to an audience at the U.K. premiere of Amazon Prime's new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday evening to talk about the inception of the show and the responsibility he felt in having the story told correctly by the right people — even thanking the showrunners for "ignoring" his notes on the script at "exactly the right times."
ComicBook

Housing Complex C Announces English Voice Cast

Horror in the anime world isn't as prevalent as some other genres that fill the medium, though Toonami is looking to add a major series next month in Housing Complex C. Recently releasing a new trailer that dove further into the creepy atmosphere and story that will involve a coastal town dealing with some H.P. Lovecraft inspired creatures. Now, with the premiere inching closer on Cartoon Network, an English cast has been revealed for this supernatural series.
Deadline

‘Scanners’ Series Remake In The Works At HBO

David Cronenberg’s Scanners is being turned in to a TV series. The 1981 sci-fi horror film, which was essentially Cronenberg’s breakout hit, is in development at HBO. Black Mirror writer William Bridges is writing and set to serve as showrunner and Lovecraft Country director Yann Demange on board to direct. They will both exec produce the remake, which comes from The Morning Show producer Media Res, Demange’s Wayward Productions and HBO. There have been previous attempts to turn Scanners into a TV series. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films attempted to remake it in 2011. Media Res teamed with Bron in 2017 to start developing...
AFP

New 007 to 'serve King and country' as producers vow to keep Bond 'fresh'

The next James Bond will serve King and country -- but discussions with new 007 studio owner Amazon over the spy film franchise's future direction haven't really started, long-standing producer Barbara Broccoli said Wednesday. We haven't really started to get involved in the next Bond film yet," said Broccoli.
ComicBook

David Cronenberg's Scanners Being Adapted Into HBO Series

In some mind blowing news for horror fans, David Cronenberg's cult 1981 horror movie Scanners is in the works as a television series for HBO. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the show, revealing that Emmy-winning Black Mirror writer William Bridges is set to pen and showrun the new series, based on Cronenberg's movie. Yann Demange, who directed HBO's Lovecraft Country, is also set to helm the series. For those unaware, Cronenberg's film told the story of "Scanners," a group of people with psychic powers that have a range of abilities. The film is best known for the landmark scene where Michael Ironside's character explodes someone's head with his powers.
