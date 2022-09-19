Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Breaking down Kirk Cousins’ ugly three-interception performance and what went wrong with Justin Jefferson
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was a shell of himself in Week 2 against the Eagles, throwing three interceptions.
Big loss by Vikings puts pressure on O'Connell to adjust
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Guiding a team’s navigation of the inherent rollercoaster of a regular season is a vital part of the job for an NFL head coach. Making the right strategical adjustments to maximize the ups and minimize the downs is just as important. Kevin O’Connell, welcome to the club. After the Minnesota Vikings had all the answers in a well-rounded win over rival Green Bay to start his first season, they were outplayed and outsmarted in Philadelphia on Monday night in a 24-7 defeat by an Eagles team that has emerged as one of the few early favorites to win the NFC.
Kirk Cousins' prime-time woes continue in Vikings' loss to Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'
Kirk Cousins was 10 years old when the cult classic "Office Space" hit the big screen. While it probably didn't resonate with him then, Cousins now can surely identify with the movie's main character, who endured a serious "case of the Mondays" during the film's opening sequence. Known for not...
Legion of Zoom? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Respects Seahawks Defense
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are seeking their first win against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this weekend, and both teams are trying to grab an early-season victory while they are still adjusting to their new realities. Both the Falcons and Seahawks traded away their long-time quarterbacks this offseason and are turning...
Darius Slay leaves NFL world in awe with epic game for Eagles vs. Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay punished Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, and the NFL world loved it. Slay recorded his second interception of Week 2’s Monday Night Football, denying Cousins another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. For those who missed it, he did the same early in the third quarter when the Vikings QB thought he had the ball landing on the end zone, only to be stolen by the 31-year-old CB.
Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift
These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
The Atlanta Falcons are running into the same barriers every week
Ever since Arthur Smith’s first game as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, it has seemed like his team has just not been prepared for NFL action. That is the most simple way to explain it, they just have not looked ready. It was a concern in the beginning but...
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: David Montgomery will find more space to motor
Coming off a three-touchdown game, Nick Chubb gets one of those bruising AFC North tests on Thursday night when the Browns welcome the Steelers to Cleveland. It doesn't figure to be any easier for the Steelers' Najee Harris, who has started slow yet still figures to be in every lineup. But what other running backs should you be rolling with for Week 3?
Black NFL coaches perform about as well as White coaches but face hurdles to getting and holding the job, Washington Post finds
Black NFL head coaches regularly perform about as well as White NFL head coaches yet face significant hurdles to getting and keeping their jobs, according to a Washington Post analysis published Wednesday.
‘Dependable’ Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier slides up depth chart
Tyler Allgeier’s role could be expanding for the Atlanta Falcons, starting with their Week 3 game Sunday at the Seattle
