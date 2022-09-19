ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Big loss by Vikings puts pressure on O'Connell to adjust

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Guiding a team’s navigation of the inherent rollercoaster of a regular season is a vital part of the job for an NFL head coach. Making the right strategical adjustments to maximize the ups and minimize the downs is just as important. Kevin O’Connell, welcome to the club. After the Minnesota Vikings had all the answers in a well-rounded win over rival Green Bay to start his first season, they were outplayed and outsmarted in Philadelphia on Monday night in a 24-7 defeat by an Eagles team that has emerged as one of the few early favorites to win the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Ryan Cordell
Yardbarker

Legion of Zoom? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Respects Seahawks Defense

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are seeking their first win against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this weekend, and both teams are trying to grab an early-season victory while they are still adjusting to their new realities. Both the Falcons and Seahawks traded away their long-time quarterbacks this offseason and are turning...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Darius Slay leaves NFL world in awe with epic game for Eagles vs. Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay punished Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, and the NFL world loved it. Slay recorded his second interception of Week 2’s Monday Night Football, denying Cousins another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. For those who missed it, he did the same early in the third quarter when the Vikings QB thought he had the ball landing on the end zone, only to be stolen by the 31-year-old CB.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift

These aren't the same old Detroit Lions that are about to motor into U.S. Bank Stadium for what already feels like a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. These cats can play. Minnesota is favored by six points, but the history between the two – especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy