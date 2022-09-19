ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Keanu Reeves to Return as 'Constantine' in Sequel to 2005 Film, Report Says

Keanu Reeves is returning to another old role, occult detective John Constantine in a sequel to the titular 2005 film, according to a Deadline report Friday. What's more, Reeves will be paired again with Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine in his directorial debut, according to the report. The sequel will be written by Akiva Goldsman, screenwriter of Cinderella Man, I Am Legend and The Dark Tower. He will also produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel

Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Gave Michael Caine Brutally Honest Advice About Being Famous

When it comes to celebrities, there is no shortage of icons as the list is cemented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But every once in a while, there is a star that transcends time, appearing to be larger than Hollywood itself. One of those celebrities was none other than John Wayne himself. Although known for his tough exterior, the actor loved the world of filmmaking and starring on the silver screen. Showcasing his talents in over 150 films and television shows, Wayne seemed to influence Hollywood as he eventually landed an Academy Award for his acting in True Grit. While passing away in 1979, The Duke continues to thrill fans as fellow actors like Michael Caine remembered his time with the late star.
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
NFL
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The People’s Joker’ star addresses the status of the Joker parody movie pulled from TIFF

The drama surrounding one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s most off-the-beaten-path screenings continues to simmer following the star and director of The People’s Joker, Vera Drew, announcing via her Twitter account that she plans to screen the film ”very soon at several festivals worldwide.” The film was removed from the TIFF lineup after its premiere screening by Drew due to reported “rights issues,” according to the festival’s website.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Academy Award-Winner Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Falling During Film Shoot

Kate Winslet was recently taken to the hospital after an on-set fall during the production of her latest feature. While filming her title role in Lee, an accident on location caused the actor to get transported to a nearby hospital for an exam. According to spokespeople representing the Oscar-winning actor, a slip was the cause of the accident.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Woman King’ Box Office: The Secret Behind Its Success (and Why You Shouldn’t Rule Out a Sequel)

TriStar's Nicole Brown, who guided the movie, says the film “can be a door opener for more Black stories to be told." The competition between Hollywood studios is fierce and sharp as a spear. On the opening weekend of most films, rival executives are quick to judge (and snipe). That wasn’t so in the case of The Woman King, a Black female-led epic action-adventure that opened to a better-than-expected $19.1 million over the Sept. 16-18 weekend at the domestic box office.
MOVIES
Scary Mommy

Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
MOVIES

