CNET
Keanu Reeves to Return as 'Constantine' in Sequel to 2005 Film, Report Says
Keanu Reeves is returning to another old role, occult detective John Constantine in a sequel to the titular 2005 film, according to a Deadline report Friday. What's more, Reeves will be paired again with Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine in his directorial debut, according to the report. The sequel will be written by Akiva Goldsman, screenwriter of Cinderella Man, I Am Legend and The Dark Tower. He will also produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batman’ fans spot humorous similarities between Nolan trilogy and Adam West series
Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy is known for being a darker and more grounded adaptation of Batman, particularly in comparison to its live-action predecessors by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, and, even further back, the 1966 TV series starring Adam West. Which makes this scene comparing the final...
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
'L.A. Confidential' at 25: The movie that should have sunk 'Titanic'
Movies are about more than awards, but the films that walk away with Oscars is one of the way of distinguishing years in everything from time-capsule radio contests to greeting cards.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
John Wayne Gave Michael Caine Brutally Honest Advice About Being Famous
When it comes to celebrities, there is no shortage of icons as the list is cemented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But every once in a while, there is a star that transcends time, appearing to be larger than Hollywood itself. One of those celebrities was none other than John Wayne himself. Although known for his tough exterior, the actor loved the world of filmmaking and starring on the silver screen. Showcasing his talents in over 150 films and television shows, Wayne seemed to influence Hollywood as he eventually landed an Academy Award for his acting in True Grit. While passing away in 1979, The Duke continues to thrill fans as fellow actors like Michael Caine remembered his time with the late star.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
NFL・
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The People’s Joker’ star addresses the status of the Joker parody movie pulled from TIFF
The drama surrounding one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s most off-the-beaten-path screenings continues to simmer following the star and director of The People’s Joker, Vera Drew, announcing via her Twitter account that she plans to screen the film ”very soon at several festivals worldwide.” The film was removed from the TIFF lineup after its premiere screening by Drew due to reported “rights issues,” according to the festival’s website.
ComicBook
Academy Award-Winner Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Falling During Film Shoot
Kate Winslet was recently taken to the hospital after an on-set fall during the production of her latest feature. While filming her title role in Lee, an accident on location caused the actor to get transported to a nearby hospital for an exam. According to spokespeople representing the Oscar-winning actor, a slip was the cause of the accident.
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
From Bake Off to Hollywood! Val Stones, 72, reveals she's landed a voiceover role in a DC Comics film alongside The Rock and Keanu Reeves
Great British Bake Off star Val Stones has confirmed that she landed a voiceover role in DC Comics' DC League of Super-Pets, that was released earlier this year. The reality star, 72, rose to fame on the baking show back in 2016 and recently scored a part in the film opposite the likes of The Rock and Keanu Reeves.
‘Woman King’ Box Office: The Secret Behind Its Success (and Why You Shouldn’t Rule Out a Sequel)
TriStar's Nicole Brown, who guided the movie, says the film “can be a door opener for more Black stories to be told." The competition between Hollywood studios is fierce and sharp as a spear. On the opening weekend of most films, rival executives are quick to judge (and snipe). That wasn’t so in the case of The Woman King, a Black female-led epic action-adventure that opened to a better-than-expected $19.1 million over the Sept. 16-18 weekend at the domestic box office.
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
