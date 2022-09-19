ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
parsippanyfocus.com

Resident Miguel R. Lopez, 23, Charged with 12 Violations in Denville

DENVILLE — A Parsippany man drove the wrong way on Route 10 while intoxicated, and was in possession of cocaine, according to Denville Township Police Arrest Report. Denville Township Police Officers pulled over Miguel R. Lopez, 23, when they observed him driving east in the westbound lanes on Sunday, September 4.
DENVILLE, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany Rotary Held a Bicycle Ride

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rotary held a “Bicycle Ride” to raise funds to support school children projects such as Distributing Dictionaries, Back to School supplies, and Scholarships for high schoolers. It was the first time ever Parsippany Rotary bicycle ride happened for a great cause! All Parsippany and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy