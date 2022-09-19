Read full article on original website
Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Dedicates Welcome Center in Honor of Kris Joganow
MOUNTAIN LAKES — At a ribbon cutting ceremony, Lakeland Hills YMCA dedicated the new welcome center in honor of Kris Joganow. Kristine Joganow, 71, of Parsippany, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. Kristine was a...
Resident Miguel R. Lopez, 23, Charged with 12 Violations in Denville
DENVILLE — A Parsippany man drove the wrong way on Route 10 while intoxicated, and was in possession of cocaine, according to Denville Township Police Arrest Report. Denville Township Police Officers pulled over Miguel R. Lopez, 23, when they observed him driving east in the westbound lanes on Sunday, September 4.
Parsippany Rotary Held a Bicycle Ride
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rotary held a “Bicycle Ride” to raise funds to support school children projects such as Distributing Dictionaries, Back to School supplies, and Scholarships for high schoolers. It was the first time ever Parsippany Rotary bicycle ride happened for a great cause! All Parsippany and...
Vote for Julio Tatis of PHHS for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week
PARSIPPANY — Julio Tatis of the Parsippany Hills Vikings is nominated for Morris/Sussex player of the week. The winner will be decided after voting closes on Thursday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. Julio is a Sophomore, Graduating in 2024 and is 5’9″ 160 pounds. Julio is a...
