Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
'It Was Mayhem!' Trevon Diggs' Big Stop Sets up Cowboys to Upset Bengals
The Dallas defense held the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to set up the game-winning drive.
Cooper Rush Helps Lead the Cowboys in Upset Win over the Bengals
Things have become interesting in Dallas. After week 1, the Cowboys lost the game and their starting quarterback in one fell swoop. Additionally, the Cowboys lost their starting LG McGovern and hybrid-safety Kearse to injuries as well. Slowly, things began to seem overwhelming and a season in shambles already, in steps Cooper Rush.
Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’
Cowboys' Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starting quarterback with win vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Micah Parsons: A 'Nightmare,' Says Ezekiel Elliott, Revealing Cowboys' Special Skills
"He’s definitely a nightmare for those guys that we gotta play,” said a leader of the Dallas Cowboys offense, Ezekiel Elliott, of the leader of the Dallas defense, Parsons.
Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?
The Dallas Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start to the season on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Now, reinforcements may be on the way for Week 3.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes 'full' reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. "Michael Gallup will...
NFL・
'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was a key factor in the team's Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
