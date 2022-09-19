ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom Lunar Dice Event Guide and Tips

A new Lunar Dice event has been introduced to Cookie Run: Kingdom. This event is similar to playing a game of Snakes and Ladders since you get to roll a dice and land on different kinds of tiles. Most of these tiles feature rewards, but some of them involve downwards ladders that can make your character go back a few spaces.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Tower of Fantasy guide: Tips to climb mazes without relics

Tower of Fantasy, is the latest gacha title developed by Hotta studios and published by Level Infinite. Tower of Fantasy has been a center point of interest among the gacha communities. With having an enthusiast fanbase, it’s kind of safe to say that none of the stones remains unturned to explore every option of the game and places where developers have worked on. Recently, a new technique has been followed on how to climb on mazes without using any Relics in Tower of Fantasy. Let’s see into details to find out how to execute this move.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: Varuna Gatha World Quest Guide and Tips

Varuna Gatha is a new world quest chain that is added in the new Sumeru update in Genshin Impact. It can be unlocked after completing the Aryanyaka: Part II – Dream nursery quest: The world of Aranara. The quest was released with version 3.0 of Genshin Impact in the Sumeru Debut update. In this article, we will discuss the final part of the about the Varuna Gatha world quest, its walkthrough, achievement, and rewards in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Rainbow Six Mobile Beginners Guide and Tips

The mobile version of Rainbow Six Siege has been grabbing a lot of attention since its release. Ubisoft’s latest mobile game, titled Rainbow Six Mobile is heavily inspired by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, although it is not a complete copy of the game. In this beginners guide, we will be talking about the basics of Rainbow Six Mobile ie Objective, Operators, and some Tips and Tricks to help you understand the basic strategies, faster and better.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Quests#The Quest#Green Energy#Video Game#Lifehacks#Ii Dream Nursery
gamingonphone.com

Fortnite Guide: Tips to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in the game

The Chrome is spreading all across the beautiful island of Fortnite in the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 4. As the gooey-like substance spreads, it’s affecting more items along the way. Chrome is a mysterious substance affecting everything on the island. It’s all-consuming and won’t stop until it has affected all the items. The EvoChrome Burst Rifle has formed as a result of the Chrome coming in contact with it. Another weapon that is affected by Chrome is the EvoChrome Shotgun. Players can use both weapons to level up their rarity by dealing damage with these weapons. Here’s our guide on how to evolve EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Warzone Fortune’s Keep tips and tricks: How to master the new map

Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest map is Fortune’s Keep, and it comes courtesy of Activision developer High Moon Studios. This is an intricate, small-scale map with plenty of variation across its many locales, giving players of all skill levels something to love. Given how much is densely packed into a map of this size, it can be tricky to figure out how to survive against other squads consistently.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Avatar’ Rerelease Features Surprise ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage

Social media is abuzz in overseas markets where Disney today began rollout on a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and as audiences are being treated to sneak footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio isn’t commenting, but based on myriad Twitter posts, there appears to be a short glimpse of The Way of Water tagged onto the end of Avatar. What’s more, and evidently depending on the market and/or cinema, the footage being shown is not the same in every instance. What is pretty uniform is positive reaction (see a selection of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Ionutz Kazaku

The Best Writing Guide Of All Time 

The hook, the structure, and the topic are the main key factors which decide how long your audience is going to read your article. Besides those, this 100-year-old writing guide uncovers grammatical & structural secrets which will make your writing even better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy