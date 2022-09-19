Read full article on original website
Jessica Near
2d ago
This exit exchange has been a traffic nightmare for as long as i can remember. And dangerous as well. Not matter what time of day you cross, you are guaranteed to have someone ignore the yields. Fact is our area is not equipped for this population influx. Local government jumps for joy by the increase in revenue but doesn't appear to want to spend any of it on infrastructure.
Reply
3
Related
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Driver charged for DWI after getting car stuck on front lawn of home
Saugerties police say they responded to a call on Route 212 around 1 a.m. Sunday night for a report of a vehicle that ran off the road.
Running Truck Found Chained To ATM In Wallkill, Police Say
Police found a running pickup truck with a chain attached to an ATM machine at Hudson Valley bank, but not the suspect or the missing cash. The incident took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Chase Bank at 12 Lloyds Lane, the town of Wallkill.
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location
A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman hit by car on Poughkeepsie sidewalk (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A video posted to several social media platforms on Monday afternoon shows a car driving west on the sidewalk of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, striking a woman, and continuing on the sidewalk toward Market Street. The incident happened on the sidewalk on the south side of Main...
Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties. "The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate...
Summer is Out Fall is in Around New Paltz, NY
Fall is my favorite time of year. After a long hot summer, there is nothing better than being able to open the windows at night and feel a bit of a chill. Soon we will be able to add a sweater to our daily wardrobe and start making food that sticks to your ribs.
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills
Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck
A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4