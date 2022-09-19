ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'

Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee

Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return

POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Let's help KPD in No Shave fundraising drive

What began last year as a monthlong fundraising effort by members of the Kingsport Police Department was such a success that it has been expanded into a four-month event this year with broader public participation. KPD employees are even kicking in their own money. And they are happy to do...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

