Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elects Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'
Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
wcyb.com
Former mayoral candidate launches new election fraud claims without providing evidence
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since James Reeves missed the deadline to contest the August 4 Washington County, Tennessee mayor’s race. He lost that race to Joe Grandy by 139 votes. Reeves is now ratcheting up his claims of election fraud with new accusations.
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue
The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return
POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details...
Wise County Economic Development Office hosts public Zoom forum on housing
WISE – The Wise County Economic Development Office will host a free Zoom roundtable on housing in Wise County Oct. 5. The roundtable, which starts at 1 p.m., is free to the public and requires no pre-registration.
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Editorial: Let's help KPD in No Shave fundraising drive
What began last year as a monthlong fundraising effort by members of the Kingsport Police Department was such a success that it has been expanded into a four-month event this year with broader public participation. KPD employees are even kicking in their own money. And they are happy to do...
Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
