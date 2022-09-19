Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 30,851 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The broader...
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
CNBC
Asia markets trade higher as Japan's inflation nears 8-year high; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and China kept its loan prime rate on hold. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.36% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng tech...
The dollar can strengthen to new highs if central banks fail to achieve a soft-landing and inflation stays elevated, Bank of America says
BofA said Fed messaging will impact the dollar this week as the central bank gears up for an outsized rate hike. Analysts said the dollar can only weaken if US inflation shows it is on a clear downward path. If the Fed can't avoid a hard landing of the economy,...
US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table
US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
msn.com
Dow down 300 points as stocks pare losses; Fed decision looms
U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but remained sharply lower as Treasury yields climbed and traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 339 points, or 1.1%,...
Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike
Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food...
Mike Novogratz says Powell should stay hawkish with his inflation messaging to markets - and the famed crypto bull sees the Fed 'handcuffed' to upcoming CPI reports
Fed Chair Jerome Powell should stress the central bank's hawkish stance against inflation, Mike Novogratz said. The Fed will be "handcuffed" to future inflation reports after August's hot CPI report, he said. He sees long-term investment in stocks and crypto currently dependent on short-term economic data. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
msn.com
U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market
U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies. What’s happening. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points...
Major averages close about 1% lower as yields rise ahead of Fed rate decision
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as the sell-off on Wall Street mounted and investors braced for another large rate hike due out Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 313.45 points, or 1.01%, to settle at 30,706.23. The S&P 500 slid 1.13% to 3,855.93 and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.95% to 11,425.05.
Indonesia to raise rates by another 25 bps in Sept, some call for 50 bps: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia will follow a surprise August interest rate rise with another 25 basis point hike at its meeting on Thursday, still moving more slowly than most of its peers in trying to bring down inflation, a Reuters poll forecasts.
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates.
