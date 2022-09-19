ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hong Kong Tech#Fed#Bank Of Japan Meetings#Cnbc#Hang Seng#The Hang Seng Tech#Kosdaq#The Shenzhen Component#Msci#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Cme#Reuters
960 The Ref

US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 30,851 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The broader...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table

US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
BUSINESS
msn.com

Dow down 300 points as stocks pare losses; Fed decision looms

U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but remained sharply lower as Treasury yields climbed and traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 339 points, or 1.1%,...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Mike Novogratz says Powell should stay hawkish with his inflation messaging to markets - and the famed crypto bull sees the Fed 'handcuffed' to upcoming CPI reports

Fed Chair Jerome Powell should stress the central bank's hawkish stance against inflation, Mike Novogratz said. The Fed will be "handcuffed" to future inflation reports after August's hot CPI report, he said. He sees long-term investment in stocks and crypto currently dependent on short-term economic data. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
msn.com

U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market

U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies. What’s happening. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy