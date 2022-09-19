ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

3 Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Cowboys

It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes 'full' reps Wednesday

Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. "Michael Gallup will...
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL

