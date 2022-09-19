Read full article on original website
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
Ja’Marr Chase calls out Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff for failing to make in-game adjustments
Heading into Week 2, few gave the Dallas Cowboys a chance to emerge victorious over a high-powered Cincinnati Bengals team
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
3 Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Cowboys
It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.
Sean Payton would return to coaching 'if the right situation presented itself'
On the NewOrleans.Football Podcast on Wednesday, former Saints head coach Sean Payton opened up about his future in the NFL, revealing his return to the sideline may happen sooner rather than later. While at first talking about how much he enjoys his current job as a FOX NFL analyst, Payton...
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 22-yard TD pass to Eric Saubert
Denver Broncos quarterback connected with tight end Eric Saubert on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. Early in the fourth, Denver now leads Houston 13-9.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes 'full' reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. "Michael Gallup will...
Emma: After acknowledging criticism, Justin Fields can let his play do the talking for him
Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday responded to criticism of a comment he made about the fan base after Chicago’s loss at Green Bay. Now, he has the chance to respond with his performance on the field.
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
Cooper Rush leads Dallas Cowboys to win over Cincinnati Bengals: 3 takeaways
Prior to Sunday’s outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cooper Rush had started all of one game since he entered the
