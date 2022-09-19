It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO