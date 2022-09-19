ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

SeaWolves look to pack UPMC Park for first playoff game since 2013

The Erie SeaWolves host Richmond Tuesday night at 6:35 pm at UPMC Park for game one of the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest divisional series. Erie will host game one of the best-of-three before a road game Thursday and a game three Friday if necessary. Should Erie win its first round...
ERIE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects

Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents

Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Upmc Park#The Eastern League#Southwest Division
erienewsnow.com

Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
ERIE, PA
allegheny.edu

Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President

Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
MEADVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
erienewsnow.com

Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
WBRE

Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
FAIRVIEW, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy