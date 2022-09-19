Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO