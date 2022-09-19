Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
SeaWolves look to pack UPMC Park for first playoff game since 2013
The Erie SeaWolves host Richmond Tuesday night at 6:35 pm at UPMC Park for game one of the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest divisional series. Erie will host game one of the best-of-three before a road game Thursday and a game three Friday if necessary. Should Erie win its first round...
MaxPreps
Highlights: Pennsylvania junior Ethen Knox is running wild, going for over 1,500 yards in first four games
Through just four games of the 2022 high school football season, Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox has built an all-state-caliber statistical resume. Heading into this week's matchup with Northwestern, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has run 129 times for an unbelievable 1,575 yards and 21 touchdowns. Oil City improved...
Erie SeaWolves kick start 2022 Eastern League Playoffs against the Flying Squirrels
It was a great night for baseball in Erie on Tuesday, as the SeaWolves got the chance to compete in their first playoff game since 2013. There was a certain excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves faced off against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents
Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center
The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
allegheny.edu
Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President
Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
erienewsnow.com
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion
Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that […]
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
Comments / 0