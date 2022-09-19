The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO