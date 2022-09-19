Read full article on original website
The Good, Bad & Ugly from Broncos' 16-9 Win Over Texans
There was a lot of ugly and bad in the Denver Broncos' Week 2 win, but how much good?
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
5 worst NFL quarterback perfomances from Week 2, including Russell Wilson
In what will be a continual article throughout the season, we check in on the five-worst NFL quarterback performances from
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Look: Former NFL Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders Reportedly Lands New Job
Emmanuel Sanders has landed a new job. The former NFL wide receiver is joining NFL Network as a studio analyst. Sanders retired from the NFL earlier this month after playing for 13 seasons. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the next...
Yardbarker
Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes
The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.
ESPN
Ravens' Lamar Jackson has elbow issue, skips throwing at practice, but vows to play vs. Patriots
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson said he didn’t throw a pass in Wednesday’s practice, and was listed on the team’s injury report with a right elbow injury, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback plans on playing Sunday at the New England Patriots. “I’m going to throw...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury that forced him to leave Week 2's win over the Houston Texans in the first quarter. While a missed practice isn't ideal, Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy could still play on Sunday. A return to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be reassuring. Either way, a final decision on Jeudy's availability may come down to game time this week.
NBC Sports
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
