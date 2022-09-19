ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes

The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury that forced him to leave Week 2's win over the Houston Texans in the first quarter. While a missed practice isn't ideal, Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy could still play on Sunday. A return to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be reassuring. Either way, a final decision on Jeudy's availability may come down to game time this week.
DENVER, CO
49ers work out five quarterbacks

With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
NFL

