Public Safety

People

Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail

A 17-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder as they're accused of shooting and killing North Carolina teens Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14 The Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has arrested a suspect for the shooting deaths of two teens who were previously reported missing. On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. "Through the hard work of my investigators,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Wanted Marlboro County man, woman hiding him from deputies arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A wanted Marlboro County man and the woman helping him elude law enforcement have been arrested. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl was wanted by deputies for failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment, receiving or possession of stolen property and numerous families to appear in court warrants.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'

Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop

A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

