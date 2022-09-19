Read full article on original website
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
North Carolina trooper shoots woman reportedly involved in armed kidnapping after she fired at him from bed of pickup on Interstate 40
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
A 17-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder as they're accused of shooting and killing North Carolina teens Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14 The Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has arrested a suspect for the shooting deaths of two teens who were previously reported missing. On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. "Through the hard work of my investigators,...
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
wpde.com
Wanted Marlboro County man, woman hiding him from deputies arrested
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A wanted Marlboro County man and the woman helping him elude law enforcement have been arrested. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl was wanted by deputies for failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment, receiving or possession of stolen property and numerous families to appear in court warrants.
Preliminary hearing date set for Oklahoma man accused in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
WOKV.com
US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart
US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
rrspin.com
RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop
A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
2 teens found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
kiss951.com
Suitcase Full of Puppies Found Along North Carolina Road
Talk about a sad sight to see. Everyone loves adorable puppies, but this story got me a little sad to hear. Recently, a suitcase full of puppies was found alongside a road in North Carolina and you won’t imagine what this looks like. Fox 46 reports that a good...
WRAL
While delivering school supplies to Edgecombe County, Gov. Cooper calls for more aid to districts in need
TARBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered school supplies on Tuesday to Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. Cooper told WRAL News that rural areas need more supplies in classrooms. He also said North Carolina has to do better for districts in need. With programs like its Spanish immersion classroom,...
Centre Daily
21-year-old dies after car hits brick barrier, NC cops say. College schoolmate charged
A student was close to finishing his college degree when he was killed in a crash, rattling a small North Carolina campus. Peyton Lee, a 21-year-old college senior, was riding in a car when it slammed into a brick barrier on Friday, Sept. 16, Sgt. J.R. Benton of the N.C. State Highway Patrol told McClatchy News in a phone interview.
