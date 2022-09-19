Read full article on original website
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest. California. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL...
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Chances for La Niña event in Central California increasing, experts say
The Central Valley is currently in an exceptional drought and now, Californians should buckle up for an increased chance of La Niña.
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California
After an astoundingly hot and dry summer, needed rain and cooler air is finally sweeping into portions of California -- and the pattern change is even going to result in snow for some of the highest peaks. While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
The world’s first long-distance phone lines were used by sneaky miners in California
One might think the world's first long-distance telephone line would have been between places like New York and Boston, but it was actually in the gold hills of California.
Authorities ID Mexican couple killed in Arizona plane crash
DATELAND, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified a Mexican couple who died last week in a fiery crash of a small plane in a desert area near the Arizona-Mexico border. Yuma County Sheriff’s officials said the victims were 61-year-old Ronald Barba and his 47-year-old wife Marcela Barba, both...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California
The stallion was likely exposed to WNV in Mexico before arriving in the U.S.On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information. WNV 101 West Nile virus is transmitted to horses via bites from infected mosquitoes. Not all infected horses show clinical signs, but those that do can exhibit: Flulike signs, where the horse seems mildly anorexic and depressed; Fine and coarse muscle and skin fasciculation (involuntary twitching); Hyperesthesia (hypersensitivity to touch and sound); Changes in mentation (mental activity), when horses look like they’re daydreaming or “just not with it”; Occasional drowsiness; Propulsive walking (driving or pushing forward, often without control); and Spinal signs, including asymmetrical weakness; and Asymmetrical or symmetrical ataxia. West Nile virus has no cure, however some horses can recover with supportive care. Equine mortality rates can reach 30-40%. Studies have shown that vaccines can be effective WNV prevention tools. Horses vaccinated in past years need an annual booster shot, but veterinarians might recommend two boosters annually—one in the spring and another in the fall—in areas with prolonged mosquito seasons. In contrast, previously unvaccinated horses require a two-shot vaccination series in a three- to six-week period. It takes several weeks for horses to develop protection against the disease following complete vaccination or booster administration. In addition to vaccinations, owners should work to reduce mosquito population and breeding areas and limit horses’ mosquito exposure by: Removing stagnant water sources; Dumping, cleaning, and refilling water buckets and troughs regularly; Keeping animals inside during insect feeding times (typically early in the morning and evening); and Applying mosquito repellents approved for equine use. Brought to you by Boehringer Ingelheim, The Art of the Horse.
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California
KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
California regulators propose phasing out diesel-powered semi-trucks
The California Air Resources Board has unveiled new regulations that outline a full transition to zero-emission freight and cargo trucks.
The Daily 09-19-22 Calif. legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
There are traditionally two options for what to do with a body after death: burial or cremation. In California, a third choice will soon present itself for those who shuffle off this mortal coil. That choice is human composting. • Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants • Peter Thiel isn't sold on Florida as a California alternative
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action
After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
