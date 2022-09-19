ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Trae Tha Truth Donates Supplies To Families Affected By Mississippi Water Crisis

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yoIk_0i0qm6SF00

Trae Tha Truth is back in superhero mode!

The Houston rapper and philanthropist made his way to Jackson, Miss. earlier this month to help those affected by the water crisis of brown polluted water running through their pipes.

More from VIBE.com

Trae Tha Truth was on the grounds of Mississippi hand-delivering and installing over 100 water filters to families, and giving instructions on how to use them. He also provided groceries, distributed other essential supplies to 50 families, and made time to listen to citizens’ concerns. Some residents revealed having water issues with the city for over there decades.

“[They’re] definitely grateful because, you know, just the fact of knowing somebody can be out there that even take the time to understand their situation,” he told Click 2 Houston . “Something that I found out that a lot of us didn’t know is this has been going on since the 80s and 90s out there. So, you know, we think it has been happening for two weeks not knowing it’s been almost two decades that they have had pure water,” Trae said.

After a disturbing video of the city’s water quality went viral on social media weeks ago, many began to get more involved in resolving the issue. In the clip, a running faucet poured out an opaque brown substance. Mississippi officials blamed contamination of the water on insufficient resources, old and leaky pipes, and heavy storms. One of the city’s two water-treatment plants has been shut down, without many solutions offered to residents.

Trae posted his good deed on his Instagram feed and captioned a photo of him meeting with multiple families, “Jackson Mississippi, Its Messed Up Watching Y’all Go Thru this… We heard YOU loud and clear! We Here… Any Families In Need Tapp In [praying hands emoji].”

Following Trae’s post, some viewers accused him of trying to camouflage an alleged recent run-in with fellow Houston rapper Z-Ro, by posting his charity work. However, the Billboard Change Maker Award recipient isn’t new to putting forth philanthropic efforts. Brawl or not, Trae has been vocal and hands-on when it comes to social injustices, racism, disparities affecting the nation, his fans’ needs, and more.

In 2020, Trae widely became known for developing a close relationship and becoming a significant figure in the life of a young cancer patient Lyric Chanel . The two shared several memories together, including studio visits, attending events around Houston, meeting with other celebrities, and more. Trae’s selfless efforts didn’t go unnoticed as other celebrities like Beyoncé began to show their support, too. Sadly, Lyric passed away from complications with a brain tumor in 2021, yet Trae’s activism has been ongoing since then.

Related Story

Trae Tha Truth Declines White House Invitation: "I'll Be In The Field With The People In Need"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Cardi B Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

Cardi B has been sentenced to over two weeks of community service after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors on Thursday (Sept. 15) in a Queens, N.Y. court. The 29-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, was originally indicted on two felonies and 12 charges, including harassment, criminal solicitation, and conspiracy. The Bronx sensation has faced one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, for two separate incidents at Angels Strip Club in 2018. The other 10 counts were dismissed. Almanzar admitted to orchestrating and participating in the attacks on two employees of the establishment located in Flushing, N.Y. The...
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
City
Jackson, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shine My Crown

Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport

Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Trae Tha Truth
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tha#Pure Water
People

Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge

Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents

The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Vibe

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy