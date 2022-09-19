Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Collider
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
Collider
8 Movies Like ‘There Will Be Blood’: From ‘Oldboy’ to ‘True Grit’
There Will be Blood has become a classic western drama because of Daniel Day-Lewis' iconic performance as Daniel Plainview, many quotable lines, and the exploration of the American west during the oil boom. A movie as iconic as There Will be Blood may leave you craving more films to give you a similar experience and while nothing is quite like it, below are eight dramas that capture either the western feeling of There Will be Blood or explore similar ideas and themes. Fans of There Will be Blood will be sure to enjoy these powerful dramas.
Maybe It's a Huge Red Flag That the Orcs Want Theo's Sword Hilt in 'The Rings of Power'
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4 on Prime Video. Poor Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The boy simply thought he found a cool sword hilt in a barn in The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. Unbeknownst to Theo, he had unearthed a portal to his own personal hell.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough
Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
Collider
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: Welcome to the World
15 years ago, the first novel in a series of YA vampire romance dramas from author Richelle Mead was released, called Vampire Academy. In 2014, the first attempt to bring it to screen was made in the form of a film, although with its heavy departure from the source material and low ratings it ended up being a commercial flop. Now, in 2022, we’re seeing the second attempt to bring Vampire Academy to non-reading audiences in the form of a Peacock original television show.
wegotthiscovered.com
How Long Can Elves & Dwarves Live in ‘The Rings of Power?’
One of the most fascinating things about the Lord of the Rings franchise and the currently airing The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power series is the sheer number of different creatures that are seen wandering around the world, each with its own distinct biology and culture. And these differences influence the stories they are involved in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
Smithonian
How J.R.R. Tolkien Came to Write the Stories of ‘The Rings of Power’
No writer in the English language has ever created a more complete world than John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. Middle-earth, where his famous stories take place, was meant to be a version of our own world in a forgotten past. Tolkien mapped out elaborate geographies and built richly detailed civilizations. Every work of fantasy that came later, from the Harry Potter novels and Star Wars movies to games like Dungeons and Dragons, owes a great debt to Tolkien’s astonishing imagination and pays homage to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new addition to ‘The Rings of Powers’ leaves fans utterly charmed
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to many more of Tolkien’s beloved characters, and added a few more, too. The deal that Amazon struck with the Tolkien estate meant that they could only work with snippets of what the author wrote in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, including the appendixes. Because of this somewhat limiting factor, new faces were created to flesh out the stories, and as apprehensive as fans have been, many agree that many of them have won over the doubters.
Collider
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
Collider
Why Does Alicent Wear a Green Dress in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Opening Credits Tell the History of Middle-earth
You know you are in for a treat when a beautiful opening title sequence comes up before an episode of your favorite series. This is almost a universal feeling; it doesn't matter if the previous episode wasn't really that good. Once the opening starts, you get in the proper mood for that show, and then nothing else matters for that hour or so. A show as big as The Rings of Power is no different. And after years of expectation, Prime Video's Lord of the Rings show delivered a beautiful title sequence that cleverly mixes visual and sound elements to deliver a whole story in itself.
Collider
'Pearl' Works Better as an Ode to Vintage Camp Cinema Than as a Horror Movie
It’s very difficult to make modern entries in the camp cinema canon. This is partly because many of the movies that are now considered cornerstones of camp cinema were never intended to fit that definition. Though it sounds like a paradox, the obliviousness of these artists that they were fitting the mold of camp, not to mention the confidence in their creative vision, makes their works feel extra campy. Trying so hard to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that informed the works of Douglas Sirk, for example, will just result in a pale shadow of the past. But there are exceptions to every rule and Pearl, the new entry in Ti West’s ongoing horror series that began with X, manages to be a terrific modern-day ode to the wonders and core tenets of camp cinema.
Collider
'Ramy' Season 3: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.
Comments / 0