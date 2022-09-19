Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Milton man reportedly rented a car, then gave it away to a man named “G.” Now Enterprise Rental is out a Nissan Frontier and Craig Wayne Seese is facing theft charges, police say. The business manager for Enterprise called police on Aug. 8 after trying for months to contact Seese, charges state. Seese rented the Nissan on May 31, but never returned the vehicle, the manager said. Enterprise sent Seese a certified letter on July 7, asking for the car to be returned, but he didn’t bring it back, according to the company. When they reached him by phone, Seese allegedly told the worker he didn’t have the vehicle anymore; instead, he had given it to a man named “G.” Seese was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.

MILTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO