WOLF
Coroner: Amish father, two sons killed in silo accident on Centre Co. farm
Potter Twp., Centre Co. (WJAC) — 2nd UPDATE (2:40 P.M.) Centre County coroner Scott Sayers has identified the three victims of Wednesday morning's fatal silo accident in Centre Hall. Sayers says three members of an Amish family were killed when they became trapped inside the silo. Authorities identified the...
WOLF
Shamokin Dam man accused of firing shots into home with two people inside
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A man from Shamokin Dam was arrested by State Police after they say he fired shots into a home sometime earlier this month. According to PSP, on September 17th, troopers responded to a home in the 100 block of 9th avenue in Shamokin Dam around 3:39 AM for a reported shooting.
Man charged for driving while high on meth
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man was repeatedly caught driving while high on methamphetamine, state police at Bloomsburg say. Jared M. Hoffman, 40, is now facing multiple DUI charges for arrests made in May and June. According to court records: Trp. Brent Beaver was on patrol at Houck Hollow Road in Main Township at 10:30...
Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
wkok.com
PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
WOLF
Police: Woman arrested after found stealing from mini-mart
WOODWARD TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — A Clinton County woman is facing multiple charges, including felony retail theft, after allegedly stealing merchandise from a mini-mart on multiple occasions. According to the Woodward Township Police Department, 22-year-old Desirea Anna Jordan was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after stealing from...
WOLF
Schuylkill Haven Police seek man who beat a woman up, stole her car
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Officials with the Schuylkill Haven Borough Police Department are searching for a man they say held a woman against her will and stole her vehicle. According to Skook News, on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, around 6:40 PM, officers were dispatched to Suglia’s Pizza...
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
Pa. man killed in Warren County head-on collision
A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week.
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
skooknews.com
Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle
A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Driver who gave away rented car charged with theft
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Milton man reportedly rented a car, then gave it away to a man named “G.” Now Enterprise Rental is out a Nissan Frontier and Craig Wayne Seese is facing theft charges, police say. The business manager for Enterprise called police on Aug. 8 after trying for months to contact Seese, charges state. Seese rented the Nissan on May 31, but never returned the vehicle, the manager said. Enterprise sent Seese a certified letter on July 7, asking for the car to be returned, but he didn’t bring it back, according to the company. When they reached him by phone, Seese allegedly told the worker he didn’t have the vehicle anymore; instead, he had given it to a man named “G.” Seese was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits
(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps
Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
WOLF
Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault charge following weekend stabbing
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A 20-year-old Sunbury man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man on Sunday Night. According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, officers were dispatched to 6th and Reagan streets around 7 PM for a reported stabbing. At the scene,...
Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
