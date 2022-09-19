The diplomatic headache of planning the Queen's funeral: The challenge of arranging seating for dignitaries from Iran, Israel, India and Pakistan and the two Koreas

Seating more than 500 foreign dignitaries at today’s funeral without causing a diplomatic row could be one of the biggest challenges for government officials.

With many world leaders invited to Westminster Abbey, the seating plan – which could only start being drafted on Thursday when RSVPs closed – could be crucial to avoid inflaming existing tensions between certain nations.

Careful thought will have gone into the placement of South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol and the North Korean ambassador.

Also attending will be the Iranian ambassador and Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel. Mr Herzog recently suggested that Iran is behind global ‘dark forces of hate’.

Another flash point for planners could be Pakistan and India’s decades-long rivalry.

Pakistan’s prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and India’s president Droupadi Murmu are due to attend.

Tensions also exist between Greece and Turkey over recent clashes in the Aegean Sea.

And Saudi Arabia and Qatar are locked in a battle for influence in the Middle East.

Such logistical nightmares are not uncommon when nations host significant events with multiple representatives attending.

Jeremy Bernard, who served as former president Barack Obama’s social secretary, made sure every G7 leader’s cabin was of the same standard during one retreat in Camp David.

He told the Sunday Times: ‘The seating is always a challenge.

‘You have to make sure none feel more welcome than others. It mustn’t seem there’s any favouritism.’