Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Sharon Osbourne On ‘The Talk’

 2 days ago
About a year after Sharon Osbourne exited The Talk, her former co-host Sheryl Underwood says that she misses the Brit. Sharon was reportedly fired after having a heated discussion with Sheryl on-air about racism. The whole thing started when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan after he said some problematic comments about Meghan Markle.

Sharon said at the time, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” She also pleaded for Sheryl to educate her. Later, Sharon said she felt blindsided by the network which she alleges set the whole thing up.

Sheryl Underwood says she misses Sharon Osbourne

THE TALK, (from left): co-host Sharon Osbourne with her dog, Charlie, (aired Oct. 1, 2015). ph: Trae Patton / ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

A month after everything happened, Sheryl said, “I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example. I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman. I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it’s difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma.”

I GOT THE HOOK UP 2, (aka I GOT THE HOOK-UP 2), Sheryl Underwood, 2019. © RLJ Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, Sheryl says, “I miss her. I miss her. You can’t work with somebody for all that time. I have an equation that I use — time plus distance equals clarity. When you work in daytime with somebody, 220 shows, four days a week, traveling with them, talking to them, you can’t forget that.”

THE OSBOURNES, Sharon Osbourne, Minnie, 2002-2004, © MTV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

While Sheryl continues working on The Talk with co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Sharon has since started two new shows. She has a new reality show with her family called Home to Roost and joined Piers Morgan on UK’s Talk TV.

