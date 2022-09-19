The City just made it easier to have a global impact by acting locally. Two new online resources give the community tools to go electric, share sustainable steps you are taking or have made, and connect on climate action best practices. Visit the Sustainability Hub, a new addition to the City’s Palo Alto Digital Forum, to track the ways you are taking climate action now on an interactive map, see what your neighbors are doing to be more sustainable and connect with other community members leading climate action locally.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO