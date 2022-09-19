Read full article on original website
Go Electric at Home & Connect on Climate Action with New Online Tools
The City just made it easier to have a global impact by acting locally. Two new online resources give the community tools to go electric, share sustainable steps you are taking or have made, and connect on climate action best practices. Visit the Sustainability Hub, a new addition to the City’s Palo Alto Digital Forum, to track the ways you are taking climate action now on an interactive map, see what your neighbors are doing to be more sustainable and connect with other community members leading climate action locally.
Be Rain and Winter Storm Ready
On Sunday, September 18, staff responded to several community calls for assistance, due to flooding from clogged storm drains and tree failures. With the rainy weather, it is always a good idea to be ready for future weather-related events. To prepare for the next storm, staff has pulled together some...
