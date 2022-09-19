Seahawks have 3 duds and 2 studs in 27-7 loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks followed their emotional victory in Week 1 by laying an egg by the Bay. Seattle’s four-game win streak over the San Francisco 49ers came to a screeching halt as they fell 27-7 to the division rival.

It was a sloppy afternoon for the Seahawks, who were flagged with 10 penalties for 106 yards, which is only 114 yards less than Seattle netted all afternoon. Second year quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with a concerning ankle injury, but it did not slow down the 49ers offense who hardly struggled with Jimmy Garoppolo taking snaps once more.

Seattle’s defense actually played admirably all things considered, but could not stem the tide of San Francisco, or make up for the anemic Seattle offense. The Seahawks fall to 1-1 and limp back to the Pacific Northwest to prepare for a frisky Atlanta Falcons team.

No. 1 Dud - The Offense

The Seahawks as a team managed to escape a shutout loss, but no thanks to the offense. Seattle joined the Indianapolis Colts as the only teams in Week 2 to fail to score an offensive point.

Quarterback Geno Smith had another decent outing, completing 24-of-30 passes but for only 197 yards. Receiver Tyler Lockett hauled in nine receptions for 107 yards, but the Seahawks offense overall only netted 216 total yards.

Seattle’s offensive ineptitude is becoming a very early concern. In fact, the Seahawks have now gone six complete quarters of football being shut out. Their last score was the touchdown to Colby Parkinson in Week 1 with a little over two minutes remaining in the half.

No. 1 Stud - Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson

It wasn’t the cleanest day overall for Seattle’s secondary. Seahawks corners were flagged four times for drive-extending penalties. However, rookie Tariq Woolen and veteran Mike Jackson deserve a spot on the Studs list as they directly contributed to Seattle’s only score of the afternoon.

Lined up at Seattle’s two-yard line, the 49ers were getting ready for a 20-yard field goal to extend the lead. Instead, Woolen rushed off the edge to block Gould’s kick. Jackson quickly recovered the ball and promptly returned it 85 yards to cut San Francisco’s lead to 20-7.

It was Seattle’s first blocked field goal touchdown since Richard Sherman did so in 2012… against the 49ers.

No. 2 Dud - Questionable Coaching

Sunday was not a masterclass from the Seahawks coaching brain trust. Pete Carroll, Shane Waldron and the staff deserve plenty of criticism for questionable decision making.

The most egregious error on the day came late in the second quarter. Second down at San Francisco’s eight-yard line, the Seahawks unveiled an unusual offensive formation which included all four Seattle running backs. The ball was directly snapped to rookie Kenneth Walker III, who tossed it to DeeJay Dallas who… well… made an ill-advised throw to say the least.

No. 2 Stud - Al Woods

Al Woods has been making the most of his third stint with the Seattle Seahawks and had himself quite the day against the 49ers.

Seattle’s defense struggled to contain San Francisco’s versatile and dominant rushing attack, but Al Woods was making life more difficult for 49ers ball carriers. Woods finished with seven total tackles, six of which were solo. His six solo tackles were second on the team, only behind linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Three of Woods’ tackles were for a loss, and he even recorded a pass deflection as well.

No. 3 Dud - Seahawks ground game

If it seems like I’m tripling down on my criticism of the Seahawks offense, it’s because I am. One of the tenants of Pete Carroll’s style of football is a strong, dominant ground attack. It is what fueled Seattle’s offense during their two Super Bowl runs.

Against the 49ers, who were able to grind the ball 45 times for 189 yards, the Seahawks could barely manage 36 yards on 14 carries. The inability to run the ball kept leading to quick drives for Seattle resulting in nothing, which in turn left the defense on the field far too long.

Rashaad Penny had only 15 yards on six carries and rookie Kenneth Walker III was hardly better with 10 yards on four carries.