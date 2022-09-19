Read full article on original website
sltablet.com
Boys And Girls Club Inspiring Children To Become Future Leaders
Feature Story and Photos By Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida is celebrating its 5th Anniversary in Clermont. Its BGC Mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Currently, they serve a very diverse community with over 500 children in Lake County and over 150 in Clermont. Children and families are able to take advantage of extra special exciting programs, weekly events and rewarding activities.
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
getnews.info
New Vet Service Launching in Winter Garden, FL that Gives You 24/7 Access to Vets
New 24-hour service launching in Winter Garden, FL that pet owners will love. Other vet services have strict hours and long waiting times which is a very big inconvenience. Which is why this new service gives you access to vet doctors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can simply reach out and make an appointment with any other qualified Veterinary at any time you may need one, even if it’s 2 a.m. in the morning. Other veterinary offices are doing a disservice by closing early or not being open during the weekends. This is new service is completely remote and done right in the comfort of your home. If certain blood samples need to be taken, then an appointment to physically come in will be made or you may call a mobile vet which is much less expensive than taking your dog or cat in.
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
positivelyosceola.com
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
ocala-news.com
Ocala and Marion County firefighters extinguish residential fire
Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local residence on Monday afternoon to extinguish a residential fire. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue were notified that a fire had ignited inside a local residence. Units from both organizations quickly responded to the 4300 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
villages-news.com
The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run
The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
sltablet.com
What’s Happening In South Lake! Three New Restaurants And A New Concept At Muse Bar + Bistro
MUSE BAR + BISTRO – Opening Soon: Muse Bar + Bistro-CLERMONT will be the newest restaurant to open in Clermont. It’s located at 2385 S. Hwy 27, in the recently vacated home of “World of Beer”. Restaurant Founders Aaron Straub, Jennifer Powers, Chief Statler and Jennifer...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez has been with them...
ocala-news.com
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire
A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
villages-news.com
Villager who drank wine at country club will lose driver’s license
A Village of Gilchrist woman who admitted she drank wine at a country club will lose her driver’s license as the result of an arrest earlier this year. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, will be on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
ocala-news.com
Ocala company seeks $2.9 million contract with Marion County to build sidewalks near two elementary schools
Marion County may soon enter into a one-year, $2.9 million contract with an Ocala-based company to construct over 4.5 miles of new sidewalks in the vicinity of two local elementary schools. Hartman Civil Construction will look for approval of the contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular...
click orlando
Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
villages-news.com
Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road
A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
