ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sltablet.com

Boys And Girls Club Inspiring Children To Become Future Leaders

Feature Story and Photos By Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida is celebrating its 5th Anniversary in Clermont. Its BGC Mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Currently, they serve a very diverse community with over 500 children in Lake County and over 150 in Clermont. Children and families are able to take advantage of extra special exciting programs, weekly events and rewarding activities.
CLERMONT, FL
getnews.info

New Vet Service Launching in Winter Garden, FL that Gives You 24/7 Access to Vets

New 24-hour service launching in Winter Garden, FL that pet owners will love. Other vet services have strict hours and long waiting times which is a very big inconvenience. Which is why this new service gives you access to vet doctors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can simply reach out and make an appointment with any other qualified Veterinary at any time you may need one, even if it’s 2 a.m. in the morning. Other veterinary offices are doing a disservice by closing early or not being open during the weekends. This is new service is completely remote and done right in the comfort of your home. If certain blood samples need to be taken, then an appointment to physically come in will be made or you may call a mobile vet which is much less expensive than taking your dog or cat in.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clermont, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Clermont, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life

ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
ocala-news.com

Ocala and Marion County firefighters extinguish residential fire

Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local residence on Monday afternoon to extinguish a residential fire. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue were notified that a fire had ignited inside a local residence. Units from both organizations quickly responded to the 4300 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Charity#Club S News Update#Cwc#The Clermont Woman#Federated Woman
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run

The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ocala-news.com

Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire

A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
villages-news.com

Villager who drank wine at country club will lose driver’s license

A Village of Gilchrist woman who admitted she drank wine at a country club will lose her driver’s license as the result of an arrest earlier this year. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, will be on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
villages-news.com

Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road

A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy